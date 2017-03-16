Donald Trump has blithely said he knows his healthcare plan will hurt poorer Americans the worst.
The president said “yeah” as he nodded along during a Fox News interview on Thursday as host Tucker Carlson noted problems with the plan he is mooting to introduce, replacing Obamacare. The less well-off were most likely to vote for him.
During Wednesday’s interview, Carlson said: “A Bloomberg analysis shows that counties that voted for you, middle class and working class counties, would do far less well under this bill than counties that voted for Hillary.”
Trump said: “Oh, I know. I know.”
As Carlson listed the plan’s problems, Trump said: “It’s very preliminary.”
Carlson said the plan was inconsistent with what Trump had pledged during the election, when he say he would replace Obamacare with something to cover everyone at a lower cost to them.
Double downing on being blithe, Trump said: “A lot of things aren’t consistent, but these are going to be negotiated. We’ve got to go to the Senate, we’ll see what happens in the Senate.”
In the same interview, Trump said he would be about to submit evidence to stand up his so-far unsubstantiated claim that Barack Obama’s administration ordered Trump Tower be wire-tapped.
The claim has been shot down by Obama and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
“I will be, perhaps speaking about this next week... Wiretap covers a lot different things. I think you’re gonna find some very interesting things coming to the forefront in the next few weeks,” Trump told Fox News.