This literally happened... Tucker Carlson: "The counties who voted for you will do far worse under your plan" Donald Trump: "Oh, I know..." pic.twitter.com/tsG96kybxe

Donald Trump has blithely said he knows his healthcare plan will hurt poorer Americans the worst.

The president said “yeah” as he nodded along during a Fox News interview on Thursday as host Tucker Carlson noted problems with the plan he is mooting to introduce, replacing Obamacare. The less well-off were most likely to vote for him.

During Wednesday’s interview, Carlson said: “A Bloomberg analysis shows that counties that voted for you, middle class and working class counties, would do far less well under this bill than counties that voted for Hillary.”

Trump said: “Oh, I know. I know.”