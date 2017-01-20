It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

I wanted to hear this conversation. “That may not send out the right signals, sir.” #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/esIxTKNvGq — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) January 20, 2017

Trump arrived in Washington DC last night for the beginning of the inauguration festivities, giving a speech in which he promised to “unify our country”.

Thank you for a wonderful evening in Washington, D.C. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/a6xpFQTHj5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

Earlier in the day he had tweeted a picture of himself “writing my inaugural address”, although the internet had other ideas.

Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

Aides said Trump had been personally invested in crafting his inaugural address, a relatively brief 20-minute speech that is expected to centre on his vision for what it means to be an American. Spokesman Sean Spicer said the address would be “less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document.”

Trump says no POTUS ever had inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial. But GWB, Obama both did. Why make a claim so easily disproved? — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) January 19, 2017

Here’s everything you need to know about inauguration day:

Evan Vucci/AP Trump, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial last night.

When Does The Good Stuff Happen? (Timetable in GMT) 1:30 pm.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church

2:40 pm.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

3:30 pm.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

4:21 pm.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

4:30 pm.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

4:35 pm.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

4:47 pm.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

4:51 pm.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

5:54 pm.: President’s Room signing ceremony

9:00 pm: The Bigly Parade (it’s not actually called that)

Just a gentle reminder that Donald Trump has faced 3,500 lawsuits for failing to pay small American businesses for their services. — Charles (@drhappyknuckles) January 20, 2017

After the signing ceremony Trump will have lunch. What’s On The Menu? Trump’s first meal as president of the United States isn’t too far from the typical power lunch for a billionaire businessman - lobster, beef and a rich chocolate dessert, reports the Associated Press. The inaugural committee released the lunch menu on Thursday and some 200 guests will be tucking into a first course of Maine lobster and Gulf shrimp in a saffron sauce and peanut crumble, Angus beef from Virginia with Idaho potatoes and a dark chocolate sauce, and a chocolate souffle with cherry vanilla ice cream. California wines will accompany the meal at the Statuary Hall.

Upon Donald Trump's swearing in tomorrow he will be violating the constitution and most assuredly committing treason. God help us. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 20, 2017

Bobby Bank via Getty Images Robert De Niro speaks onstage at the We Stand United NYC Rally at Trump International Hotel & Tower on January 19.

De Niro, who last year said he wanted to “punch Trump in the face”, said: “Whatever happens, we Americans, we New Yorkers, we patriots stand united for the rights of our citizens,” The Girl Scouts have come under fire for marching in the inaugural parade, an event the group has participated in for more than a century. Who Is Boycotting The Inauguration? Nearly 70 House Democrats plan to boycott the ceremony, many of them spurred on by Trump’s ongoing feud with civil rights activist and congressman, John Lewis.

The Democrats are most angry that so many Obama Democrats voted for me. With all of the jobs I am bringing back to our Nation, that number.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

”There’s a great deal of melancholy and fear and despair,” said Lester Spence, professor of political science and Africana studies at Johns Hopkins University. “This is a dynamic that the vast majority of black America has only read about or seen in movies. They don’t understand the potential of what’s coming.”

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

What Will He Do On His First Day As President? Trump has promised to: Freeze hiring for the federal government to reduce payrolls, although the military, public safety and public health agencies would be exempt.

Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave the government.

Announce plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico or withdraw from the deal.

Formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.

Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.

Cancel U.S. payments to U.N. climate change programs and redirect the money to U.S. water and environmental infrastructure.

Stop all federal funding to “sanctuary cities,” places where local officials don’t arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally for federal authorities.

Suspend immigration from regions associated with terrorism where vetting is difficult.

What Do His Supporters Say?

Paula Pierce, a substitute teacher and Trump supporter who lives in Manchester, New Hampshire, said: “I’m thrilled, absolutely thrilled. “And worried for him as well because I don’t want to see Washington swallow him up.”

Tomorrow history will be made. Tonight was for family, Hoosier friends, & a dance with the greatest blessing in my life, my wife Karen. pic.twitter.com/CnvTtdYkXv — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) January 20, 2017

Eric Sandoval, 39, a Trump supporter who runs a tour company in Denver, Colorado, said he’s “getting really excited to turn a new corner” with Trump - but is realistic about what Trump can do, reports the Associated Press. He doesn’t expect the new president, for instance, to go through with his campaign pledge to slap a 35 percent tariff on companies that move American jobs overseas. And he doubts Trump will actually deliver on his promise to build an impenetrable concrete wall along the length of the southern border because of cost.

To the Candlelight dinner at Union Station with my beautiful date, @LaraLeaTrump pic.twitter.com/0C5jZWjNrJ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 20, 2017