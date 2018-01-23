Donald Trump has been branded “appalling” after it was reported he imitates the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, behind closed doors by mimicking his accent.

The bizarre detail came to light in a Washington Post report on a meeting between the two world leaders last year.

It reads:

“Senior administration officials said that the President has been known to affect an Indian accent and imitate Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi, who in an Oval meeting last year told him “never has a country given so much away for so little in return” as the United States in Afghanistan.

The story has been picked up my a number of major Indian news outlets including the Times of India, the Hindustan Times and NDTV.

US Congressman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, published a statement saying he was “appalled” at the alleged behaviour.