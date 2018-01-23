Donald Trump has been branded “appalling” after it was reported he imitates the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, behind closed doors by mimicking his accent.
The bizarre detail came to light in a Washington Post report on a meeting between the two world leaders last year.
It reads:
“Senior administration officials said that the President has been known to affect an Indian accent and imitate Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi, who in an Oval meeting last year told him “never has a country given so much away for so little in return” as the United States in Afghanistan.
The story has been picked up my a number of major Indian news outlets including the Times of India, the Hindustan Times and NDTV.
US Congressman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, published a statement saying he was “appalled” at the alleged behaviour.
Trump drew similar criticism last year when he used an exaggerated Spanish accent during a speech marking Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House.
And just last week the President drew worldwide condemnation for allegedly describing Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries”.