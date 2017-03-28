A prominent Donald Trump supporter has been mocked for making a basic error while trying to defend the president against criticism for constantly playing golf instead of working.

Kayleigh McEnany, a writer and commentator who endorsed Trump early in the presidential race, went on CNN on Monday to discuss how he has played golf 13 times since becoming president two months ago.

Defending the president, she said: “You have President Obama who, after the - I believe it was after the beheading of Daniel Pearl - spoke about how upset he was and then rushed off to a golf game.

“I think, when we’re in a state of war, when we’re in a state of mourning, you should take time off from the golf course.”

Pearl was a Wall Street Journal reporter who was beheaded in Pakistan in 2002 - when George W Bush was president. Obama was a relatively unknown Illinois state senator at the time.