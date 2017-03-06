Donald Trump has been forced to water down his Muslim ban, signing a new one thats excludes Iraq from the list of countries affected.

Trump triggered global outrage when he signed an order in January that, as well as suspending resettlement of Syrian refugees in the US, banned travel from seven Muslim countries: Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

Judges struck down the ban after a wave of protests across the world.

It sparked such confusion that staff at airports turned away people with Green Cards - foreign nationals who are permanent legal residents n the US.

On Monday, Trump signed a new order to ban travel to the US from six of the countries, excluding Iraq this time.