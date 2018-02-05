The row over Donald Trump ’s assertion the NHS is “broke ” has had one consequence that a few people are feeling very uneasy about - they’re agreeing with Jeremy Hunt .

AAARGH! DON’T MAKE ME AGREE WITH YOU!

The Health Secretary hit back at the President’s claim - apparently informed entirely by a Nigel Farage segment on Fox News this morning - and launched a passionate defence of the UK’s health service.

I may disagree with claims made on that march but not ONE of them wants to live in a system where 28m people have no cover. NHS may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage - where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance https://t.co/YJsKBAHsw7

So Donald Trump has achieved the impossible, uniting Jeremy Hunt and political opponents

sometimes it's all in the context, "jeremy hunt is right about something" feels weird but "jeremy hunt is more right about something than donald trump" makes sense

Can you even BELIEVE I just RTed Jeremy Hunt? Go fuck yourself @realDonaldTrump Fuck you very much. #welovetheNHS

Hunt was responding to a Trump tweet sent earlier on Monday that came just minutes after Nigel Farage appeared on Fox News and blamed immigrants for the pressures on the NHS .

The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!

Discussing NHS funding protests in the UK over the weekend, Farage said: “Well the problem we’ve got is a population crisis caused by government policy on immigration.

“The problem is we haven’t got enough hospitals, we haven’t got enough doctors, we haven’t got enough facilities.”

Trump, well-known for essentially live-tweeting cable news without context, praised Fox News for “exposing the truth”.