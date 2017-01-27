All Sections
    • NEWS
    27/01/2017 16:38 GMT

    Donald Trump Could Take Inspiration For His New Portrait From These Pictures

    He's so photogenic.

    Donald Trump’s schedule showed on Friday that he was due to take a break from slashing funding, advocating torture and chatting trade deals with Theresa May - to sit for an official portrait  

    The US president will no doubt end up with a suitably statesman-like image to hang wherever he so chooses. 

    But the billionaire businessman has already proved his photographic versatility a number of times in the past.

    He’s actually already got some great portraits which have definitely been taken seriously...

     

    He doesn’t let the weather get the best of him...

    Andrew Milligan/PA Archive
    A rather windswept looking Trump is pictured above on the Isle of Lewis, where his mother was brought up before she emigrated to the United States

     

    He’s good with animals...

    Dennis Van Tine/ABACA USA
    Malachy the Pekingese, who won best in show at the 136th Annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show, visits Trump at his New York office in February

    And kids...

    Mark Wallheiser via Getty Images
    Trump greets supporters and strokes a baby's face at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in August 2015
    Joe Mahoney via Getty Images
    Trump imitates a crying babe, while holding another one, in Denver 

    He knows how to make sure there’s some proper reading material on display...

    Mark Wallheiser via Getty Images
    Trump autographs a copy of Playboy Magazine for a supporter at a rally at the Pensacola Bay Center in September 2016

    Before meeting Trump, May spoke of the chance for the UK to “renew the special relationship” it has with the US. The White House responded by spelling the prime minister’s name wrong. Three times.

    May was due to hold talks with Trump later oday - and will appear alongside him at a press conference.

    Announcing details of the meeting, the White House repeatedly referred to the PM as “Teresa May.”

