Donald Trump’s schedule showed on Friday that he was due to take a break from slashing funding, advocating torture and chatting trade deals with Theresa May - to sit for an official portrait
The US president will no doubt end up with a suitably statesman-like image to hang wherever he so chooses.
But the billionaire businessman has already proved his photographic versatility a number of times in the past.
Before meeting Trump, May spoke of the chance for the UK to “renew the special relationship” it has with the US. The White House responded by spelling the prime minister’s name wrong. Three times.
May was due to hold talks with Trump later oday - and will appear alongside him at a press conference.
Announcing details of the meeting, the White House repeatedly referred to the PM as “Teresa May.”
Teresa May with no ‘h’ is the name of a porn star who appeared in the video for Prodigy’s Smack My Bitch Up.