Reuters/Getty Scenes: Donald Trump delivers remarks during his extraordinary press conference in New York on Wednesday

1. Referring to himself in the third person all the way through

"Can you imagine if Donald Trump had got..." The way he talks about himself in the third person is one of the many bizarre things about him. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 11, 2017

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability," Donald Trump says — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 11, 2017

"No one's ever had crowds like Trump had". Third person again. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 11, 2017

2. Declaring he is a “germaphobe”

When the report from a former British intelligence agent was published by BuzzFeed News on Tuesday, one of its more salacious details prompted the global trend #WaterSportsGate.

The report’s totally unverified allegations related to compromising personal information of Trump’s activity in a Moscow hotel room.

3. Invoking Nazi Germany

On Wednesday morning, hours after the report was published in full by BuzzFeed News, Trump sent this tweet:

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Asked what he meant to say in the tweet, Trump told the press conference: “That’s something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do, I think it’s a disgrace that information that was false, and fake, and never happened, got released to the public.”

CNN is "disgraceful." Buzzfeed is a "failing pile of garbage." He invokes Nazi Germany... but isn't this how book burning begins? — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 11, 2017

4. Describing BuzzFeed as a “failing pile of garbage”

In the most confrontational section of the news conference, Trump launched a tirade against BuzzFeed News.

“BuzzFeed is a failing pile of garbage and they’re going to suffer the consequences,” said Trump, absolutely steaming at this point.

BuzzFeed’s UK outpost appeared to take it as a badge of honour.

Pleased with our new tag line pic.twitter.com/sFCMrX91qO — Luke Lewis (@lukelewis) January 11, 2017

5. Clashing with CNN reporter, telling him he “is fake news” and asking him to not “be rude” by asking a question

CNN broke the story that Trump and Barack Obama had been presented with details of the claims. At the news conference, Trump relished shutting down CNN’s Jim Acosta - one of the reporters behind the scoop - when he attempted to ask a question.

The President-elect’s response was something like this:

*Leans into microphone* “Not you.”

*Leans into microphone* “Your organisation is terrible”

*Leans into microphone* “Quiet.”

*Leans into microphone* “Don’t be rude.”

*Leans into microphone* “You are fake news.”

It later emerged there may have been a deliberate ploy to freeze CNN out of the presser.

CNN reporter Jim @Acosta says @seanspicer, who'll be Trump's press secretary, told him he'd be thrown out if he tried again to get Qs in — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 11, 2017

6. Ruling out his longtime personal assistant as being behind classified intelligence leaks

Trump made clear his lawyer, Michael Cohen, was never in Prague as was alleged in the memo - and asked the see his passport.

“All night long it’s Michael Cohen. I said ‘I want to see your passport’. He brings a passport to my office. Hey, he didn’t even leave the country! It turned out to be a different Michael Cohen. It’s a disgrace what took place.”



7. Repeating his ‘Apprentice’ catchphrase to close the conference

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Donald Trump points during his press conference on Wednesday at Trump Tower

After handing over control of the Trump empire to his two sons, the president-elect decided to use a handy catchphrase.

“If my son’s don’t do a good job with my businesses when the presidency is over ‘they are fired’,” he said pointing towards them.

Donald J. Trump will be President of the United States of America in nine days time.