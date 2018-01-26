More than two thirds of Britons oppose inviting Donald Trump to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, a poll has revealed. Some 69% think the US President should not go to the wedding in Windsor on May 19, compared with just 23% who thought he should. Even if ex-president Barack Obama, a friend of Harry’s, were invited, 54% of people would still oppose inviting Trump, the Ipsos Mori poll found.

FABRICE COFFRINI via Getty Images 69% of Brits opposed inviting Donald Trump to the Royal Wedding in May

Women are much likely to oppose Trump’s invitation - 78% compared with 58% of men. Four fifths of Labour voters oppose one, compared with 63% of Conservative voters. Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos MORI, said: “Britons haven’t felt very positive towards President Trump since he was elected, and these latest figures suggest they still aren’t warming to him – especially women.” The poll comes after it was reported that the British Government urged Harry not to invite Obama to the ceremony, for fear of offending Trump. Asked in December whether he would invite Obama, Harry said: “I don’t know about that. We haven’t put the invites together yet.”

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Barack Obama and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games in Toronto in September

Michael Wolff, the author of the explosive book Fire And Fury about Trump’s White House, claimed Trump would sabotage a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain if he was not invited. “He sees the Queen in reality TV show terms. That’s the Trump modus operandi. He will try to Trumpalise the Queen and Buckingham Palace,” Wolff told The Mail On Sunday. “Trump’s foreign policy doctrine is simple: you Brits suck up to him and enlist in whatever geopolitical fantasy he has going, he’ll give you what you want, though only if it doesn’t hurt him.