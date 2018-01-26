More than two thirds of Britons oppose inviting Donald Trump to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, a poll has revealed.
Some 69% think the US President should not go to the wedding in Windsor on May 19, compared with just 23% who thought he should.
Even if ex-president Barack Obama, a friend of Harry’s, were invited, 54% of people would still oppose inviting Trump, the Ipsos Mori poll found.
Women are much likely to oppose Trump’s invitation - 78% compared with 58% of men. Four fifths of Labour voters oppose one, compared with 63% of Conservative voters.
Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos MORI, said: “Britons haven’t felt very positive towards President Trump since he was elected, and these latest figures suggest they still aren’t warming to him – especially women.”
The poll comes after it was reported that the British Government urged Harry not to invite Obama to the ceremony, for fear of offending Trump.
Asked in December whether he would invite Obama, Harry said: “I don’t know about that. We haven’t put the invites together yet.”
Michael Wolff, the author of the explosive book Fire And Fury about Trump’s White House, claimed Trump would sabotage a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain if he was not invited.
“He sees the Queen in reality TV show terms. That’s the Trump modus operandi. He will try to Trumpalise the Queen and Buckingham Palace,” Wolff told The Mail On Sunday.
“Trump’s foreign policy doctrine is simple: you Brits suck up to him and enlist in whatever geopolitical fantasy he has going, he’ll give you what you want, though only if it doesn’t hurt him.
“It is not so much vengeance, rather ’you flatter me and I’ll flatter you’.”
Trump has yet to visit Britain as president and campaigners who oppose him have pledged to organise protests when he does.
Theresa May offered Trump a state visit to Britain shortly after he became president but his rows with British officialdom and politicians have amplified calls for it to be cancelled.
He said earlier this month that he would not come to London to open the new US embassy because it was “off location”.
May met Trump in Davos on Thursday, where he attacked the “false rumour” that he did not like May and said the pair were “on the same wavelength in every respect”.
Downing Street said Trump would visit the UK “later this year”.