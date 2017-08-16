Donald Trump Slammed By Senior Tories For Defending White Supremacists

Senior Tories have slammed Donald Trump for defending far-right protesters at the Charlottesville rally as Theresa May faces renewed calls to cancel the president’s state visit to the United Kingdom.

Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader, said Trump had “just turned his face to the world to defend Nazis, fascists and racists. For shame.”

Sajid Javid, the communities secretary tweeted: “Neo-Nazis: bad Anti-Nazis: good I learned that as a child. It was pretty obvious.”

And Sam Gyimah, the prisons minister, said Trump had lost “moral authority” for failing to condemn the far-right.

During ill-tempered exchanges with reporters at Trump Tower on Tuesday the president said there was blame on “both sides” for the violence.

The comments appeared to equate the actions of the far-right demonstrators with those protesting against them.