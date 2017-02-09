All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    09/02/2017 12:21 GMT

    Donald Trump State Visit 'In June' Could Cost Millions To Police, Met Chief Warns Amid Protest Concerns

    'If it is a few thousand officers, obviously it will cost quite a bit of money.'

    Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, which could take place in June, is likely to cost millions of pounds to police, Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe has said.

    The warning from the Metropolitan Police Commissioner comes after thousands of people took to the streets of London on Saturday to protest against the US President’s visit and follows three letters being sent to Theresa May urging her to retract the invitation and more than 1.8 million people signing a parliamentary petition calling for the visit to be axed as it would “cause embarrassment” to the Queen.

    Speaking on LBC on Thursday, Hogan-Howe said there were already “some concerns” about potential protests, but that assessments were continuing.

    Ben A. Pruchnie via Getty Images
    Met police chief Bernard Hogan-Howe has revealed Donald Trump's state visit may happen in June and warns it will cost several million pounds to police 

    He said: “At the moment, of course, people are concerned that there might be lots of protests - there have been already.

    “So no doubt as the days pass we will make assessments for what is going to happen.”

    He added: “We cannot definitely say there’s going to be huge amounts of problems. I think we have got some concerns already; no doubt we will put a lot of officers out there and keep people safe to make sure that everything goes well.

    “And if it is a few thousand officers, obviously it will cost quite a bit of money.

    “I would think it is going to be the odd million, but I can’t be too precise.”

    Sir Bernard said he thought the plan was for Trump to visit around June, but he was not sure of exact dates.

    “We are just waiting to hear all the details be fleshed out.

    “State visits, usually there are two a year, and usually we get about six months’ notice, but occasionally it has been far shorter notice than that, and we have just got to get on and do it.”

    MORE:newsDonald Trumptheresa mayInternational NewsUnited Kingdombernard hogan howeCommissioner of Police of the Metropolis

    Conversations