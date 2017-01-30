The British government has confirmed that Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK will not be cancelled, despite more than 1 million people calling for it to be axed.

The US President’s executive order on Friday, which banned refugees from entering the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries, sparked outrage, with thousands of people demonstrating at airports.

Trump has been invited to visit Britain later this year and will be hosted by the Queen and treated to all the pomp and ceremony accorded to a state visit.