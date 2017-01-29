A petition calling for Donald Trump to be banned from receiving an official UK state visit “because it would cause embarrassment” to the Queen has reached more than 970,000 signatures. Tens of thousands of people have added their names to the petition in just a matter of hours following Trump’s executive order banning Muslim refugees from entering the US. When a petition reaches more than 100,000 signatures, Parliament considers it for debate.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning Muslim refugees from entering the US.

A statement on the government petition reads: “Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official state visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.” It continues: “Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. “Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit.”

Over 100,000 have already signed a petition demanding otherwise. @theresa_may think again.https://t.co/ySphksOliV https://t.co/ik2pWIysfc — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) January 29, 2017

#Trump should be allowed to enter UK as head of US Government but not for State Visit #SparetheQueen #NoBanNoWallhttps://t.co/h0eZ77MKjH — Molly Scott Cato MEP (@MollyMEP) January 29, 2017

Just passed 50,000. 100,000 gets it considered for debate by Parliament. Come and shame this twatty despot. https://t.co/ziv1gammmp — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) January 29, 2017

On Sunday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn agreed that the US President’s state visit to the UK should be scrapped until he ends his controversial travel ban on refugees. Last week, Theresa May announced that Trump would be afforded a full state visit – including an audience with the Queen and addressing both Houses of Parliament – later this year. Yet since May’s announcement, the Republican president has signed an executive order banning all refugees from Syrian and six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.