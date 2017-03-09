Hawaii has become the first US state to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, saying the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students. The state filed a lawsuit against Trump’s administration on Wednesday in an embarrassing body blow to the president, who redrew the ban in the wake of intense criticism and a legal order last month.

maps4media via Getty Images Hawaii has become the first US state to challenge Trump's new travel ban

Hawaii had previously sued over the initial ban, but that lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country. [LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump] The revised executive order, which goes into effect on the 16 March, bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the US refugee program. It won’t apply to travellers who already have visas.

SANDY HUFFAKER via Getty Images A young muslim Protester, who did not want to be named, marches during a rally against the travel ban at San Diego Airport this week

“Hawaii is special in that it has always been non-discriminatory in both its history and constitution,” Attorney General Douglas Chin said. “Twenty percent of the people are foreign-born, 100,000 are non-citizens and 20 percent of the labour force is foreign-born.” Chin, who noted the state has budgeted about $150,000 (£123,000) for a law firm to help with the case, said people in Hawaii find the idea of a travel ban based on nationality distasteful. He said they remember when Japanese Americans were sent to internment camps on the islands during World War II.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Donald Trump has now issued to versions of the controversial travel ban

People in Hawaii know that the fear of newcomers can lead to bad policy, Chin said. The move came after a federal judge in Honolulu said earlier Wednesday that Hawaii can move forward with the lawsuit. US District Judge Derrick Watson granted the state’s request to continue with the case and set a hearing for 15 March - the day before Trump’s order is due to go into effect.

Jason Reed / Reuters There have been worldwide protests against the ban, including one in Sydney, Australia on Thursday

The US Department of Justice declined to comment on the pending litigation. The state will argue at the March 15 hearing that the judge should impose a temporary restraining order preventing the ban from taking effect until the lawsuit has been resolved. Hawaii’s complaint says it is suing to protect its residents, businesses and schools, as well as its “sovereignty against illegal actions of President Donald J. Trump and the federal government.”

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Hawaii has said it is complaining against Trump's ban to protect its residents