The US appeals court has rejected a request from Donald Trump’s administration to reinstate the controversial ban on Muslim refugees entering the country. It comes after a federal judge granted a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking the president’s travel ban on Friday. The challenge was brought by the state of Washington and later joined by the state of Minnesota. The ban, issued last week under the guise of making America safer, sparked protests around the world and caused chaos at US airports as travelers were detained.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

The Trump administration appealed a temporary order restraining the ban nationwide, saying on Saturday that the federal judge in Seattle overreached by “second-guessing” the president on a matter of national security Now the higher court’s denial of an immediate stay means the legal battles over the ban is expected to continue for days. The White House and the US states challenging it have been given a deadline of Monday to present more arguments to the court. Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco forcefully argued on Saturday that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the US - an assertion that appeared to invoke the wider battle to come over illegal immigration, the Associated Press reports.

Tom Mihalek / Reuters Protester Brandon McTear holds a sign and the American Flag as demonstrators gather to protest against U.S President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven primarily Muslim countries from entering the United States during a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,