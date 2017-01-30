Thousands gathered on Monday outside Downing Street to protest Donald Trump’s ban on refugees.

The ‘Emergency demo against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity’ was addressed by speakers including Diane Abbott MP, Caroline Lucas MP and Mhairi Black MP.

Over 50,000 people expressed their interest in attendance on the Facebook event page, set up by journalist and political commentator Owen Jones.

Watch speeches from HuffPost UK’s broadcast here: