    • NEWS
    30/01/2017 17:57 GMT | Updated 31/01/2017 10:41 GMT

    London Trump Muslim Ban Protest Speeches Outside Downing Street

    WATCH: HuffPost UK broadcast from the protest

    Thousands gathered on Monday outside Downing Street to protest Donald Trump’s ban on refugees. 

    The ‘Emergency demo against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity’ was addressed by speakers including Diane Abbott MP, Caroline Lucas MP and Mhairi Black MP.

    Over 50,000 people expressed their interest in attendance on the Facebook event page, set up by journalist and political commentator Owen Jones. 

    Watch speeches from HuffPost UK’s broadcast here:

     

    Other demonstrations are also being held across the country, a full list of actions available to read here.

