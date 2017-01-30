Thousands of people are gathering outside Downing Street and other locations across Britain to protest Donald Trump ’s refugee ban .

The ‘ Emergency demo against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity ’ will be attended on Monday by a number of speakers including Lily Allen, Ed Miliband and Baroness Shami Chakrabarti.

Nearly 50,000 people have expressed an interest in going to the Downing Street demonstration at 6pm and it has received the backing of a number of MPs and high-profile supporters.

People in lovely #Brighton - please see details of local #muslimban protest tomorrow - stand up to racism, hatred & division. https://t.co/DT3Tej7mdC

Don't think for a moment that #BanTrumpFromUK does not matter to #Twitler . It does and it will. So #StayInHisFace pic.twitter.com/B3Gm84Rqv5

@OwenJones84 first protest for me and the missus tonight. We must not appease this man.

The protests come after Theresa May announced last Friday that Trump had accepted an invitation for a state visit to the UK.

Almost immediately a petition was launched calling for it to be cancelled until Trump drops his controversial travel restrictions. On Monday the petition surpassed one million signatures.

Downing Street has confirmed the state visit will not be cancelled.

Speaking on Radio 5 Live at midday, Jones said: “Our Prime Minister is presenting herself as a stooge of this man, this bigot, this misogynist, this racist.

“This isn’t about disagreeing with someone, our Theresa May should be taking a stand.

“She should follow the example of Angela Merkel. Germany looks strong, we look weak, like a puppet.

“It’s something we should be ashamed of.