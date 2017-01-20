Donald Trump's New Twitter Account Uses Photo From Barack Obama's Inauguration

Part of the transition from Barack Obama to Donald Trump is the handover of Twitter accounts.
For the first time ever, the social media firm moved the official @POTUS handle from Obama to his successor and 45th President.
The outgoing President is now @POTUS44, and takes his 13.9 million followers with him.
But as many on Twitter pointed out, the backdrop of Inauguration Day celebration was actually a photo from Obama’s 2009 inauguration.
The sleight of hand emerged as many pointed out how the crowds who turned out for Trump in Washington were dwarfed by the attendance for Obama’s.
Doubtless after being alerted to the faux pas, the banner was later changed.