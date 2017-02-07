All Sections
    07/02/2017 12:27 GMT | Updated 07/02/2017 18:19 GMT

    Donald Trump's 'Unreported Terror Attack' List Contains More Typos Than Actual Unreported Terror Attacks

    'Trump's guys can't spell for shit.'

    Donald Trump has accused the “dishonest media” of failing to report Islamic terrorist attacks.

    In a speech at Central Command headquarters in Florida, the President claimed the press has deliberately minimised coverage of the “genocide” perpetrated by Islamic State.

    He said: “Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland as they did on 9/11, as they did from Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino.

    Carlos Barria / Reuters
    Trump speaks during a visit to US Central Command

    “And all across Europe we’ve seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it’s happening.

    “It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. In many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that.”

    Trump did not immediately offer up any evidence to back up his claim but the White House later released a list of 78 worldwide attacks it described as “executed or inspired by” so-called Islamic State since September 2014.

    Most on the list did not get sufficient media attention, the White House said, without specifying which ones it considered underreported.

    An analysis of the 78 incidents by The Huffington Post UK found the assertions to be largely untrue.

    Most strikingly it contained incidents such as the 2015 Paris attacks, the Orlando nightclub shooting and the downing of a Russian airliner in the Sinai Peninsula in 2015, all of which were extensively covered internationally.

    Using simple searches in Google News revealed only seven of the 78 attacks resulted in fewer that 50 news articles.

    None of those seven incidents involved fatalities and two involved no casualties at all.

    In total there were at least 1,704,403 results for all 78 attacks, with some such as the attack on tourists in Sousse, Tunisia, in 2015 displaying more than 10,000 articles.

    Six of those listed brought up over 100,000 Google News search results.

    White House Spells Out The ‘Truth’

    Spelling mistakes were widespread in the White House document, with the word attacker misspelt “attaker” 27 times.

    Denmark appears once as “Denmakr” and San Bernardino as “San Bernadino”.

    The list doesn’t contain attacks carried out by far-right and white nationalist individuals and also omits any committed in Israel.

    Nor did it reference the now-infamous and non-existent ‘Bowling Green Massacre’.

    Trump is using the threat of terrorism to push through his controversial ban on people entering America from seven mainly Muslim countries.

    Last week, a federal judge blocked the executive order but the Justice Department filed an appeal arguing the travel ban was a “lawful exercise of the president’s authority to protect national security”.

    7 Terror Attacks With 50 Or Fewer Related News Articles

    N’DJAMENA, CHAD

    November, 2016

    TARGET: No casualties; attacker arrested after opening fire at entrance of US Embassy

    ATTACKER: Chadian national

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “N’Djamena US embassy shooting” 2 results

    HURGHADA, EGYPT

    January, 2016

    TARGET: One German and one Danish national wounded in knife attack at a tourist resort

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Hurghada knife attack (Jan 2016) 3 pages

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    January, 2016

    TARGET: Two wounded in drive-by shooting outside a hotel frequented by tourists

    ATTACKERS: Unidentified ISIL operatives

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Cairo drive-by shooting bus hotel” At least 6 major international news reports 

    EL GORA, EGYPT

    October, 2015

    TARGET: No casualties; airfield used by MFO attacked with rockets

    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “El Gora mfo (Oct 2015)” None (although a wider search for “Islamic State sinai -Russian” displays widespread coverage of the ongoing unrest in the region for that month).

    EL GORA, EGYPT

    September, 2015

    TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attack

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “EL GORA MFO (Sep 2015)” 13 (although a wider search for “Islamic State Sinai Sep 2015” displays multiple reports of unrest in the region for that month).

    Comment from discussion Rocky_Face's comment from discussion "Trump's 'Unreported Terror Attack' List Contains More Typos Than Unreported Terror Attacks".

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    January, 2015

    TARGET: Two US citizens wounded in shooting

    ATTACKER: Saudi Arabia-based ISIL supporter

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Riydah two americans shooting (Jan 2015)” At least 5 major news reports

    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

    September, 2015

    TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Palestinian national

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: 5

     

    Related...

    The White House’s Full List Of 78 ‘Unreported’ Terrorist Incidents 

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

    September, 2014

    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Abdul Numan Haider

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Abdul Numan Haider” 579 

    The Guardian
    The trial of Abdul Numan Haider was also covered.

    TIZI OUZOU, ALGERIA

    September, 2014

    TARGET: One French citizen beheaded

    ATTACKER: Jund al-Khilafah in Algeria

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Jund al-Khilafah QUEBEC, CANADA” 158 

    QUEBEC, CANADA

    October, 2014

    TARGET: One soldier killed and one wounded in vehicle attack

    ATTACKER: Martin Couture-Rouleau

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Martin Couture-Rouleau” 3,060

    BBC
    One of numerous follow-ups to the attack.

    OTTAWA, CANADA

    October, 2014

    TARGET: One soldier killed at war memorial; two wounded in shootings at Parliament building

    ATTACKER: Michael Zehaf-Bibeau

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Michael Zehaf-Bibeau” 7,640

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA

    October, 2014

    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKER: US person

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Zale Thompson attack” 366

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    November, 2014

    TARGET: One Danish citizen wounded in shooting

    ATTACKERS: Three Saudi Arabia-based ISIL members

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA shooting danish citizen” 1,660 

    Wall Street Journal
    US outlets even covered subsequent arrests.

     

    ABU DHABI, UAE

    DATE: December 2014

    TARGET: One American killed in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Dalal al-Hashimi

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “american killed in knife attack ABU DHABI (Dec 2014)”  7 pages of results.

    Google
    This search returned over 7,000 results

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    December, 2014

    TARGET: Two Australians killed in hostage taking and shooting

    ATTACKER: Man Haron Monis

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Man Haron Monis” 13,800

    TOURS, FRANCE

    December, 2014

    TARGET: Three police officers wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Bertrand Nzohabonayo

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Bertrand Nzohabonayo” 368

    PARIS, FRANCE

    January, 2015

    TARGET: One police officer and four hostages killed in shooting at a kosher supermarket

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “paris shooting kosher supermarket (Jan 2015)” 10+ pages

    TRIPOLI, LIBYA

    January, 2015

    TARGET: Ten killed, including one US citizen, and five wounded in bombing and shooting at a hotel frequented by westerners

    ATTACKERS: As many as five ISIL-Libya members

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Tripoli Corinthia Hotel bombing Islamic State  688

    CNN
    CNN's take on the Corinthia Hotel bombing.

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    January, 2015

    TARGET: Two US citizens wounded in shooting

    ATTACKER: Saudi Arabia-based ISIL supporter

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Riydah two Americans shooting (Jan 2015)” At least 5 major news reports

    EL GORA, EGYPT

    September, 2015

    TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attack

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “EL GORA MFO (Sep 2015)” 13 (Although a wider search for “Islamic State Sinai Sep 2015” displays multiple reports of unrest in the region.

    Google
    Some of the results for EL GORA MFO (Sep 2015)

    NICE, FRANCE

    February, 2015

    TARGET: Two French soldiers wounded in knife attack outside a Jewish community center

    ATTACKER: Moussa Coulibaly

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Moussa Coulibaly knife attack” 109

    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

    February, 2015

    TARGET: One civilian killed in shooting at a free-speech rally and one security guard killed outside the city’s main synagogue

    ATTACKER: Omar Abdel Hamid el-Hussein

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: 3,320

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    March, 2015

    TARGET: 21 tourists killed, including 16 westerners, and 55 wounded in shooting at the Bardo Museum

    ATTACKERS: Two ISIL-aligned extremists

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: 9,800 

    NYD News
    The New York Daily News covered the bardo Museum attack.

    KARACHI, PAKISTAN

    April, 2015

    TARGET: One US citizen wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKERS: Pakistan-based ISIL supporters

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Pakistan knife attack US citizen islamic state” None (although the Washington Post and others did report a shooting around the same time)

    PARIS, FRANCE

    April, 2015

    TARGET: Catholic churches targeted; one civilian killed in shooting, possibly during an attempted carjacking

    ATTACKER: Sid Ahmed Ghlam

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Sid Ahmed Ghlam (Apr 2015) 10+ pages

    ZVORNIK, BOSNIA

    April, 2015

    TARGET: One police officer killed and two wounded in shooting

    ATTACKER: Nerdin Ibric

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: 124

    GARLAND, TX, USA

    May, 2015

    TARGET: One security guard wounded in shooting at the Prophet Muhammad cartoon event

    ATTACKERS: Two US persons

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Garland shooting Prophet Muhammad cartoon” 3,270

    BOSTON, MA, USA

    June, 2015

    TARGET: No casualties; one police officer attacked with knife

    ATTACKER: US person

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “police officer attacked Boston (Jun 2015) 10+ pages

    The Jerusalem Post
    A Jerusalem Post article on the suspected motive of the attacker.

    EL GORA (AL JURAH), EGYPT

    June, 2015

    TARGET: No casualties; camp used by Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) troops attacked in shooting and bombing attack

    ATTACKERS: Unknown number of ISIL-Sinai members

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Islamic State Sinai (Apr 2015)” 10+ pages

    LUXOR, EGYPT

    June, 2015

    TARGET: One police officer killed by suicide bomb near the Temple of Karnak

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Temple of Karnak suicide bombing” 307

    SOUSSE, TUNISIA

    June, 2015

    TARGET: 38 killed and 39 wounded in shooting at a beach frequented by westerners

    ATTACKERS: Seifeddine Rezgui and another unidentified attacker

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Sousse terror attack” 10,200

     

    Fox News
    This attack was one of the biggest global news stories of the day.

    LYON, FRANCE

    June, 2015

    TARGET: One civilian killed in beheading and explosion at a chemical plant

    ATTACKER: Yasin Salhi

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Yasin Salhi” 369

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    July, 2015

    TARGET: One killed and nine wounded in VBIED attack at Italian Consulate

    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL operatives

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Italian Consulate bombing Cairo” 2,770

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    July, 2015

    TARGET: One Croatian national kidnapped; beheaded on August 12 at an unknown location

    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operative

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Croatian beheaded Cairo” 1,600

    PARIS, FRANCE

    August, 2015

    TARGET: Two civilians and one US soldier wounded with firearms and knife on a passenger train

    ATTACKER: Ayoub el-Khazzani

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Ayoub el-Khazzani” 8,370

    EL GORA, EGYPT

    September, 2015

    TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attack

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “EL GORA MFO (Sep 2015)” 13 (Although a wider search for “Islamic State Sinai Sep 2015” displays multiple reports of unrest in the region.

    DHAKA, BANGLADESH

    September, 2015

    TARGET: One Italian civilian killed in shooting

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Dhaka, Bangladesh Italian shooting (Sep2015) 10+ pages 

    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

    September, 2015

    TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Palestinian national

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: 5

    EL GORA, EGYPT

    October, 2015

    TARGET: No casualties; airfield used by MFO attacked with rockets

    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “El Gora mfo (Oct 2015)” None (Although a wider search for “Islamic State sinai -Russian” displays widespread coverage of the ongoing unrest in the region)

    PARRAMATTA, AUSTRALIA

    October, 2015

    TARGET: One police officer killed in shooting

    ATTACKER: Farhad Jabar

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Parramatta shooting (Oct 2015)” 10+ pages 

    RANGPUR, BANGLADESH

    October, 2015

    TARGET: One Japanese civilian killed in shooting

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Kunio Hoshi” 1,620

    HASANAH, EGYPT

    October, 2015

    TARGET: 224 killed in downing of a Russian airliner

    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Russian airliner shot down Sinai” 5,680

    MERCED, CA, US

    November, 2015

    TARGET: Four wounded in knife attack on a college campus

    ATTACKER: US person

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Merced college campus knife attack” 544

    PARIS, FRANCE

    November, 2015

    TARGET: At least 129 killed and approximately 400 wounded in series of shootings and IED attacks

    ATTACKERS: Brahim Abdelslam, Saleh Abdeslam, Ismail Mostefai, Bilal Hadfi, Samy Amimour, Chakib Ahrouh, Foued Mohamed Aggad, and Abdelhamid Abaaoud

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Paris terror attacks November 2015” 441,000

    HuffPost UK
    This was one of the biggest stories of the year.

    DINAJPUR, BANGLADESH

    November, 2015

    TARGET: One Italian citizen wounded in shooting

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Dinajpur Italian shooting” 357

    RAJLOVAC, BOSNIA

    December, 2015

    TARGET: Two Bosnian soldiers killed in shooting

    ATTACKER: Enes Omeragic

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Enes Omeragic” 446

    SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US

    December, 2015

    TARGET: 14 killed and 21 wounded in coordinated firearms attack

    ATTACKERS: Two US persons

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “San Bernardino shooting” 141,000

    LONDON, ENGLAND, UK

    December, 2015

    TARGET: Three wounded in knife attack at an underground rail station

    ATTACKER: Muhaydin Mire

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Muhaydin Mire” 844

    DERBENT, RUSSIA

    December, 2015

    TARGET: One killed and 11 wounded in shooting at UN World Heritage site

    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Caucasus operative

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Derbent UN World Heritage site attack” 127

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    January, 2016

    TARGET: Two wounded in drive-by shooting outside a hotel frequented by tourists

    ATTACKERS: Unidentified ISIL operatives

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Cairo drive-by shooting bus hotel” At least 6 major international news reports 

    PARIS, FRANCE

    January, 2016

    TARGET: No casualties; attacker killed after attempted knife attack on Paris police station

    ATTACKER: Tarek Belgacem

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Tarek Belgacem” 1,450

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA

    January, 2016

    TARGET: One police officer wounded in shooting

    ATTACKER: US person

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Philadelphia shooting police officer injured” 10+ pages

    HURGHADA, EGYPT

    January, 2016

    TARGET: One German and one Danish national wounded in knife attack at a tourist resort

    ATTACKER: Unidentified

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Hurghada knife attack (Jan 2016) 3 pages

    MARSEILLES, FRANCE

    January, 2016

    TARGET: One Jewish teacher wounded in machete attack

    ATTACKER: 15 year-old Ethnic Kurd from Turkey

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Marseilles machete attack Jewish teacher” 463

    ISTANBUL, TURKEY

    January, 2016

    TARGET: 12 German tourists killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombing

    ATTACKER: Nabil Fadli

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Nabil Fadli Istanbul suicide bomber” 236

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    January, 2016

    TARGET: Four civilians killed and more than 20 wounded in coordinated bombing and firearms attacks near a police station and a Starbucks

    ATTACKERS: Dian Joni Kurnaiadi, Muhammad Ali, Arif Sunakim, and Ahmad Muhazan bin Saron

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Jakarta bombing (Jan 2016)” 10+ pages

    COLUMBUS, OH, US

    February, 2016

    TARGET: Four civilians wounded in machete attack at a restaurant

    ATTACKER: US person

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Columbus machete attack (Feb 2016)” 10+ pages

    HANOVER, GERMANY

    February, 2016

    TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Safia Schmitter

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Hanover knife attack” 10+ pages 

    ISTANBUL, TURKEY

    March, 2016

    TARGET: Four killed and 36 wounded in suicide bombing in the tourist district

    ATTACKER: Mehmet Ozturk

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Mehmet Ozturk suicide bomber” 348

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    March, 2016

    TARGET: At least 31 killed and 270 wounded in coordinated bombings at Zaventem Airport and on a subway train

    ATTACKERS: Khalid el-Bakraoui, Ibrahim el-Bakraoui, Najim Laachraoui, Mohammed Abrini, and Osama Krayem

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Brussels bombing Zaventem Airport” 20,800

    ESSEN, GERMANY

    April, 2016

    TARGET: Three wounded in bombing at Sikh temple

    ATTACKERS: Three identified minors

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS:  “Essen Sikh temple bombing” 211

    ORLANDO, FL, US

    June, 2016

    TARGET: 49 killed and 53 wounded in shooting at a nightclub

    ATTACKER: US person

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Orlando nightclub shooting” 363,000

    MAGNANVILLE, FRANCE

    June, 2016

    TARGET: One police officer and one civilian killed in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Larossi Abballa

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Larossi Abballa” 10,900

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    June, 2016

    TARGET: 14 killed in suicide attack on a bus carrying Canadian Embassy guards

    ATTACKER: ISIL-Khorasan operative

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Canadian Embassy guards Kabul suicide attack” 49,700

    ISTANBUL, TURKEY

    June, 2016

    TARGET: 45 killed and approximately 240 wounded at Ataturk International Airport

    ATTACKERS: Rakhim Bulgarov, Vadim Osmanov, and an unidentified ISIL operative

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Ataturk airport attack” 117,000

    DHAKA, BANGLADESH

    July, 2016

    TARGET: 22 killed, including one American and 50 wounded after hours-long siege using machetes and firearms at Holy Artisan Bakery

    ATTACKERS: Nibras Islam, Rohan Imtiaz, Meer Saameh Mubasheer, Khairul Islam Paye, and Shafiqul Islam Uzzal

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Dhaka terror attack Holy Artisan Bakery” 955

    NICE, FRANCE

    July, 2016

    TARGET: 84 civilians killed and 308 wounded by an individual who drove a truck into a crowd

    ATTACKER: Mohamed Bouhlel

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “France Nice truck attack” 270,000

    WURZBURG, GERMANY

    July, 2016

    TARGET: Four civilians wounded in axe attack on a train

    ATTACKER: Riaz Khan Ahmadzai

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Riaz Khan Ahmadzai” 559

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    July, 2016

    TARGET: At least 15 wounded in suicide bombing at a music festival

    ATTACKER: Mohammad Daleel

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Ansbach attack” 10+ pages

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    July, 2016

    TARGET: One priest killed in knife attack

    ATTACKERS: Adel Kermiche and Abdel Malik Nabil Petitjean

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Normandy priest attack” 7,350

    CHALEROI, BELGIUM

    August, 2016

    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in machete attack

    ATTACKER: Khaled Babouri

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Chaleroi machete attack” 737

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    August, 2016

    TARGET: Two killed and one wounded in knife attack at a hostel frequented by Westerners

    ATTACKER: Smail Ayad

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Queensland hostel knife attack” 513

    PARIS, FRANCE

    September, 2016

    TARGET: One police officer wounded in raid after VBIED failed to detonate at Notre Dame Cathedral

    ATTACKERS: Sarah Hervouet, Ines Madani, and Amel Sakaou

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Notre Dame car bomb” 1,890

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    September, 2016

    TARGET: One civilian wounded in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Ihsas Khan

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Ihsas Khan” 467

    ST CLOUD, MIN, US

    September, 2016

    TARGET: 10 wounded in knife attack in a mall

    ATTACKER: Dahir Ahmed Adan

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “ St Cloud mall knife attack” 10,900

    NEW YORK, NY; SEASIDE PARK AND ELIZABETH, NJ, US

    September, 2016

    TARGET: 31 wounded in bombing in New York City; several explosive devices found in New York and New Jersey; one exploded without casualty at race in New Jersey; one police officer wounded in shootout

    ATTACKER: Ahmad Khan Rahami

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Ahmad Khan Rahami bombing” 17,200

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    October, 2016

    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in stabbing

    ATTACKER: Belgian national

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Brussels stabbing terror attack (Oct 2016)” 10+ pages

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    TARGET: No casualties; vehicle carrying three US soldiers hit by a truck

    ATTACKER: Ibrahim Sulayman

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Kuwait City truck hits us soldiers (Oct 2016)” 10+ pages

    MALMO, SWEDEN

    October, 2016

    TARGET: No casualties; mosque and community center attacked with Molotov cocktail

    ATTACKER: Syrian national

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Malmo mosque attack molotov cocktail” 108

    HAMBURG, GERMANY

    October, 2016

    TARGET: One killed in knife attack

    ATTACKER: Unknown

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Hamburg knife attack (Oct 2016) 5 pages

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    November, 2016

    TARGET: No casualties; failed IED attempt near US Embassy

    ATTACKERS: Philippine nationals aligned with the Maute group

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Manilla bomb US embassy (Nov 2016) 10+ pages

    COLUMBUS, OH, US

    November, 2016

    TARGET: 14 wounded by individuals who drove a vehicle into a group of pedestrians and attacked them with a knife

    ATTACKER: US person

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Columbus Ohio terror attack (Nov 2016) 8 pages

    N’DJAMENA, CHAD

    November, 2016

    TARGET: No casualties; attacker arrested after opening fire at entrance of US Embassy

    ATTACKER: Chadian national

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “N’Djamena US embassy shooting” 2

    KARAK, JORDAN

    December, 2016

    TARGET: 10 killed and 28 wounded in shooting at a tourist site

    ATTACKERS: Several gunmen

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Jordan shooting Karak (Dec 2016) 8 pages

    BERLIN, GERMANY

    December, 2016

    TARGET: 12 killed and 48 wounded by individual who drove truck into a crowded market

    ATTACKER: Anis Amri

    GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Berlin Christmas market attack” 182,000

    Conversations