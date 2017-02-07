Donald Trump has accused the “dishonest media” of failing to report Islamic terrorist attacks. In a speech at Central Command headquarters in Florida, the President claimed the press has deliberately minimised coverage of the “genocide” perpetrated by Islamic State. He said: “Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland as they did on 9/11, as they did from Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Trump speaks during a visit to US Central Command

“And all across Europe we’ve seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it’s happening. “It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. In many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that.” Trump did not immediately offer up any evidence to back up his claim but the White House later released a list of 78 worldwide attacks it described as “executed or inspired by” so-called Islamic State since September 2014.

The "you ain't no Muslim bruv" Leytonstone tube attack is on Trump's list of terror attacks which he says weren't covered by the press https://t.co/rQvLKQYYVb — Robin Henry (@Robin_Henry) February 7, 2017

Most on the list did not get sufficient media attention, the White House said, without specifying which ones it considered underreported. An analysis of the 78 incidents by The Huffington Post UK found the assertions to be largely untrue. Most strikingly it contained incidents such as the 2015 Paris attacks, the Orlando nightclub shooting and the downing of a Russian airliner in the Sinai Peninsula in 2015, all of which were extensively covered internationally.

CNN: Trump released a list of terror attacks he says the press covered up/didn't cover. On the list was the Pulse attack in Orlando., — Ray Lawson (@Lawsonbulk) February 7, 2017

Using simple searches in Google News revealed only seven of the 78 attacks resulted in fewer that 50 news articles. None of those seven incidents involved fatalities and two involved no casualties at all. In total there were at least 1,704,403 results for all 78 attacks, with some such as the attack on tourists in Sousse, Tunisia, in 2015 displaying more than 10,000 articles. Six of those listed brought up over 100,000 Google News search results. White House Spells Out The ‘Truth’ Spelling mistakes were widespread in the White House document, with the word attacker misspelt “attaker” 27 times.

Best thing w/ @WhiteHouse terror attack list is that Trump's guys can't spell for shit. I'm not surprised. @POTUS prob can't spell his name — Ketchupy Pangolin (@sauce4you) February 7, 2017

Denmark appears once as “Denmakr” and San Bernardino as “San Bernadino”.

There are more typos in the White House's "unreported terror attacks" list than there are unreported terror attacks — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) February 7, 2017

The list doesn’t contain attacks carried out by far-right and white nationalist individuals and also omits any committed in Israel. Nor did it reference the now-infamous and non-existent ‘Bowling Green Massacre’. Trump is using the threat of terrorism to push through his controversial ban on people entering America from seven mainly Muslim countries. Last week, a federal judge blocked the executive order but the Justice Department filed an appeal arguing the travel ban was a “lawful exercise of the president’s authority to protect national security”.

The threat from radical Islamic terrorism is very real, just look at what is happening in Europe and the Middle-East. Courts must act fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017

7 Terror Attacks With 50 Or Fewer Related News Articles N’DJAMENA, CHAD November, 2016 TARGET: No casualties; attacker arrested after opening fire at entrance of US Embassy ATTACKER: Chadian national GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “N’Djamena US embassy shooting” 2 results HURGHADA, EGYPT January, 2016 TARGET: One German and one Danish national wounded in knife attack at a tourist resort ATTACKER: Unidentified GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Hurghada knife attack (Jan 2016) 3 pages CAIRO, EGYPT January, 2016 TARGET: Two wounded in drive-by shooting outside a hotel frequented by tourists ATTACKERS: Unidentified ISIL operatives GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Cairo drive-by shooting bus hotel” At least 6 major international news reports EL GORA, EGYPT October, 2015 TARGET: No casualties; airfield used by MFO attacked with rockets ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “El Gora mfo (Oct 2015)” None (although a wider search for “Islamic State sinai -Russian” displays widespread coverage of the ongoing unrest in the region for that month). EL GORA, EGYPT September, 2015 TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attack ATTACKER: Unidentified GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “EL GORA MFO (Sep 2015)” 13 (although a wider search for “Islamic State Sinai Sep 2015” displays multiple reports of unrest in the region for that month).

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA January, 2015 TARGET: Two US citizens wounded in shooting ATTACKER: Saudi Arabia-based ISIL supporter GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Riydah two americans shooting (Jan 2015)” At least 5 major news reports COPENHAGEN, DENMARK September, 2015 TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack ATTACKER: Palestinian national GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: 5

The White House’s Full List Of 78 ‘Unreported’ Terrorist Incidents MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA September, 2014 TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack ATTACKER: Abdul Numan Haider GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Abdul Numan Haider” 579

The Guardian The trial of Abdul Numan Haider was also covered.

TIZI OUZOU, ALGERIA September, 2014 TARGET: One French citizen beheaded ATTACKER: Jund al-Khilafah in Algeria GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Jund al-Khilafah QUEBEC, CANADA” 158 QUEBEC, CANADA October, 2014 TARGET: One soldier killed and one wounded in vehicle attack ATTACKER: Martin Couture-Rouleau GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Martin Couture-Rouleau” 3,060

BBC One of numerous follow-ups to the attack.

OTTAWA, CANADA October, 2014 TARGET: One soldier killed at war memorial; two wounded in shootings at Parliament building ATTACKER: Michael Zehaf-Bibeau GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Michael Zehaf-Bibeau” 7,640 NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA October, 2014 TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack ATTACKER: US person GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Zale Thompson attack” 366 RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA November, 2014 TARGET: One Danish citizen wounded in shooting ATTACKERS: Three Saudi Arabia-based ISIL members GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA shooting danish citizen” 1,660

Wall Street Journal US outlets even covered subsequent arrests.

ABU DHABI, UAE DATE: December 2014 TARGET: One American killed in knife attack ATTACKER: Dalal al-Hashimi GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “american killed in knife attack ABU DHABI (Dec 2014)” 7 pages of results.

Google This search returned over 7,000 results

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA December, 2014 TARGET: Two Australians killed in hostage taking and shooting ATTACKER: Man Haron Monis GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Man Haron Monis” 13,800 TOURS, FRANCE December, 2014 TARGET: Three police officers wounded in knife attack ATTACKER: Bertrand Nzohabonayo GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Bertrand Nzohabonayo” 368 PARIS, FRANCE January, 2015 TARGET: One police officer and four hostages killed in shooting at a kosher supermarket GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “paris shooting kosher supermarket (Jan 2015)” 10+ pages TRIPOLI, LIBYA January, 2015 TARGET: Ten killed, including one US citizen, and five wounded in bombing and shooting at a hotel frequented by westerners ATTACKERS: As many as five ISIL-Libya members GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Tripoli Corinthia Hotel bombing Islamic State 688

CNN CNN's take on the Corinthia Hotel bombing.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA January, 2015 TARGET: Two US citizens wounded in shooting ATTACKER: Saudi Arabia-based ISIL supporter GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Riydah two Americans shooting (Jan 2015)” At least 5 major news reports EL GORA, EGYPT September, 2015 TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attack ATTACKER: Unidentified GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “EL GORA MFO (Sep 2015)” 13 (Although a wider search for “Islamic State Sinai Sep 2015” displays multiple reports of unrest in the region.

Google Some of the results for EL GORA MFO (Sep 2015)

NICE, FRANCE February, 2015 TARGET: Two French soldiers wounded in knife attack outside a Jewish community center ATTACKER: Moussa Coulibaly GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Moussa Coulibaly knife attack” 109 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK February, 2015 TARGET: One civilian killed in shooting at a free-speech rally and one security guard killed outside the city’s main synagogue ATTACKER: Omar Abdel Hamid el-Hussein GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: 3,320 TUNIS, TUNISIA March, 2015 TARGET: 21 tourists killed, including 16 westerners, and 55 wounded in shooting at the Bardo Museum ATTACKERS: Two ISIL-aligned extremists GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: 9,800

NYD News The New York Daily News covered the bardo Museum attack.

KARACHI, PAKISTAN April, 2015 TARGET: One US citizen wounded in knife attack ATTACKERS: Pakistan-based ISIL supporters GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Pakistan knife attack US citizen islamic state” None (although the Washington Post and others did report a shooting around the same time)

If Trump wants to learn more about underreported terror attacks, he can start with the list we put together in 2016: https://t.co/GbnUXQibNa pic.twitter.com/BBXkTAFL4V — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 6, 2017

PARIS, FRANCE April, 2015 TARGET: Catholic churches targeted; one civilian killed in shooting, possibly during an attempted carjacking ATTACKER: Sid Ahmed Ghlam GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Sid Ahmed Ghlam (Apr 2015) 10+ pages ZVORNIK, BOSNIA April, 2015 TARGET: One police officer killed and two wounded in shooting ATTACKER: Nerdin Ibric GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: 124 GARLAND, TX, USA May, 2015 TARGET: One security guard wounded in shooting at the Prophet Muhammad cartoon event ATTACKERS: Two US persons GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Garland shooting Prophet Muhammad cartoon” 3,270 BOSTON, MA, USA June, 2015 TARGET: No casualties; one police officer attacked with knife ATTACKER: US person GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “police officer attacked Boston (Jun 2015) 10+ pages

The Jerusalem Post A Jerusalem Post article on the suspected motive of the attacker.

EL GORA (AL JURAH), EGYPT June, 2015 TARGET: No casualties; camp used by Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) troops attacked in shooting and bombing attack ATTACKERS: Unknown number of ISIL-Sinai members GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Islamic State Sinai (Apr 2015)” 10+ pages LUXOR, EGYPT June, 2015 TARGET: One police officer killed by suicide bomb near the Temple of Karnak ATTACKER: Unidentified GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Temple of Karnak suicide bombing” 307 SOUSSE, TUNISIA June, 2015 TARGET: 38 killed and 39 wounded in shooting at a beach frequented by westerners ATTACKERS: Seifeddine Rezgui and another unidentified attacker GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Sousse terror attack” 10,200

Fox News This attack was one of the biggest global news stories of the day.

LYON, FRANCE June, 2015 TARGET: One civilian killed in beheading and explosion at a chemical plant ATTACKER: Yasin Salhi GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Yasin Salhi” 369 CAIRO, EGYPT July, 2015 TARGET: One killed and nine wounded in VBIED attack at Italian Consulate ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL operatives GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Italian Consulate bombing Cairo” 2,770 CAIRO, EGYPT July, 2015 TARGET: One Croatian national kidnapped; beheaded on August 12 at an unknown location ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operative GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Croatian beheaded Cairo” 1,600

Trump's "terror" list didn't include Sandy Hook, Aurora or Emanuel AME because not including them was the point. — Jonathan M. Katz (@KatzOnEarth) February 7, 2017

PARIS, FRANCE August, 2015 TARGET: Two civilians and one US soldier wounded with firearms and knife on a passenger train ATTACKER: Ayoub el-Khazzani GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Ayoub el-Khazzani” 8,370 EL GORA, EGYPT September, 2015 TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attack ATTACKER: Unidentified GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “EL GORA MFO (Sep 2015)” 13 (Although a wider search for “Islamic State Sinai Sep 2015” displays multiple reports of unrest in the region. DHAKA, BANGLADESH September, 2015 TARGET: One Italian civilian killed in shooting ATTACKER: Unidentified GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Dhaka, Bangladesh Italian shooting (Sep2015) 10+ pages

Our records show @CBSNews has reported about 3/4 of attacks on Trump’s terror list, and that none would have been prevented by his ban. — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 7, 2017

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK September, 2015 TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack ATTACKER: Palestinian national GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: 5 EL GORA, EGYPT October, 2015 TARGET: No casualties; airfield used by MFO attacked with rockets ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “El Gora mfo (Oct 2015)” None (Although a wider search for “Islamic State sinai -Russian” displays widespread coverage of the ongoing unrest in the region) PARRAMATTA, AUSTRALIA October, 2015 TARGET: One police officer killed in shooting ATTACKER: Farhad Jabar GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Parramatta shooting (Oct 2015)” 10+ pages

Is this guy for real? The Paris attacks were probably the most widely covered terror attack since 9/11...https://t.co/TzCxcFkdis — Selina Sykes (@Selina_Sykes) February 7, 2017

RANGPUR, BANGLADESH October, 2015 TARGET: One Japanese civilian killed in shooting ATTACKER: Unidentified GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Kunio Hoshi” 1,620 HASANAH, EGYPT October, 2015 TARGET: 224 killed in downing of a Russian airliner ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Russian airliner shot down Sinai” 5,680 MERCED, CA, US November, 2015 TARGET: Four wounded in knife attack on a college campus ATTACKER: US person GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Merced college campus knife attack” 544 PARIS, FRANCE November, 2015 TARGET: At least 129 killed and approximately 400 wounded in series of shootings and IED attacks ATTACKERS: Brahim Abdelslam, Saleh Abdeslam, Ismail Mostefai, Bilal Hadfi, Samy Amimour, Chakib Ahrouh, Foued Mohamed Aggad, and Abdelhamid Abaaoud GOOGLE NEWS RESULTS: “Paris terror attacks November 2015” 441,000

HuffPost UK This was one of the biggest stories of the year.