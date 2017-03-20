During the presidential election campaign Donald Trump promised to “drain the swamp” and fight for “forgotten Americans”.
Yet within just a few weeks of entering the White House you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s already forgotten that pledge.
Since his inauguration Trump has brought numerous billionaire banking and oil executives into his inner circle as well as personal friends and financial donors.
And his proposed budget slashes even eliminates completely a range of government programs designed to help the most vulnerable.
As a result pictures such as this have begun to emerge...
And Walker is not alone. A Twitter account called ‘Trump Regrets’ has gained over a quarter of a million followers simply for retweeting disaffected Trump voters.
They can broadly be broken down into 10 categories..
1) Those angry about The Wall
Trump’s much-vaunted wall across the Mexican-US border was supposed to be paid for by Mexico but the latest estimates suggest each American household could end up forking out $120 (£96.70) each if the $15 billion (£12 billion) project goes ahead.
2) Those angry he’s targeting the country’s most vulnerable
Last week Trump announced his proposed budget which dramatically boosted defence spending whilst slashing and even eliminating completely a range of government programs designed to help the most vulnerable.
3) Those who think he needs to start acting like a President
This speaks for itself - if you’re still in any doubt just check out his Twitter feed.
4) Those who think he’s peddling fake news
Ironic.
5) Those angry at TrumpCare
Despite repeatedly claiming ObamaCare is a “disaster”, the latest figures show under Trump’s replacement, 24 million Americans would be without medical insurance by 2026.
6) Those who think he’s just out to help the rich
7) Those who wish he would just stop tweeting
Again, we refer you to the President’s Twitter feed.
8) Those angry he hasn’t locked Hilary Clinton up
During the election campaign “LOCK HER UP!” became a familiar refrain at Trump rallies.
But within days of winning Trump had already reneged on his promise.
9) Those who thought he would let states decide marijuana laws
In October 2015 Trump said: “In terms of marijuana and legalisation, I think that should be a state issue, state-by-state.”
In February 2017 Sean Spicer said: “There is still a federal law that we need to abide by when it comes to recreational marijuana and drugs of that nature.”
10) Those who just thought things would change