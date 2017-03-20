Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Anti-Trump protesters hold up signs as the motorcade of US President Donald Trump passes by in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday

And his proposed budget slashes even eliminates completely a range of government programs designed to help the most vulnerable. As a result pictures such as this have begun to emerge...

Trump voter James Walker, 31, from Nashville, says: "This is the first step: showing up and being honest." pic.twitter.com/kP1vLUHxNl — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) March 15, 2017

And Walker is not alone. A Twitter account called ‘Trump Regrets’ has gained over a quarter of a million followers simply for retweeting disaffected Trump voters. They can broadly be broken down into 10 categories.. 1) Those angry about The Wall Trump’s much-vaunted wall across the Mexican-US border was supposed to be paid for by Mexico but the latest estimates suggest each American household could end up forking out $120 (£96.70) each if the $15 billion (£12 billion) project goes ahead.

@realDonaldTrump You cocksucker. I voted for you to make Mexico pay for the wall. Not me. DO SOMETHING. — dick hole (@Walrus_Butter) March 16, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Really sorry I voted for you , just embarrassing already let the rich and poor bite the bullet already F##k the wall — Samuel Albert (@salbertzz) March 19, 2017

@POTUS you have no clue, don't need a wall. I am embarrassed too ever voted for you. — billybob (@BOBGOP2020) March 17, 2017

2) Those angry he’s targeting the country’s most vulnerable Last week Trump announced his proposed budget which dramatically boosted defence spending whilst slashing and even eliminating completely a range of government programs designed to help the most vulnerable.

@realDonaldTrump U are not putting America first ! You are only putting the RICH first !! I've got your number now. Sorry I voted for you — Lynn Manuel (@Healthyonetoday) March 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I'm pissed. I voted for you but once again the poor and sick get screwed. You are no better then obama# screw government — KimmiSue (@kimmik49) March 7, 2017

@realDonaldTrump hurting the old n poor does not make America great! You sir, are a liar and I am sorry I voted for you! — MichaelShawn Woolsey (@WoolyBear56) March 17, 2017

3) Those who think he needs to start acting like a President This speaks for itself - if you’re still in any doubt just check out his Twitter feed.

@realDonaldTrump learn how to be a president. Stop tweeting. Get your facts straight. I voted for you and I am disappointed! — klaus Zimmermann (@slyde123456) March 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump So tired of your BS. And to think I voted for you. Please grow up! — Brian Ely (@brianely) March 7, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I truly think you're bi- polar. I'm embarrassed I voted for you. Your the president of the United States. Act like it. — Brinkley (@TraciChicago) March 5, 2017

4) Those who think he’s peddling fake news Ironic.

@realDonaldTrump stop with your "fake news" lies. You're not fooling the American people anymore. I voted for you - unfortunately...DO OVER! — nina benner (@oceanoduo7) March 19, 2017

@nia4_trump @FoxNews besides trump gives out more fake news than anyone out there)I voted for trump but regret my vote. The man's an idiot — Dee doubledeamber (@deamberdona2t) February 26, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Want fake news? Seems everything that comes out of Trump's mouth. SAD! Sad I voted for Trump!!! Now feeling fully scammed! — gg force (@ggforce) February 20, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I wish I never voted for you. Your plan is BS. You said everyone will have insurance. No we are priced out of it. Lies. — Trish Link (@anrtst) March 17, 2017

@POTUS I am sick on my stomach, that I voted for you. If THIS is your grand repeal of ocare? THIS SUCKS!!! YOU let us all down. SHAME> — Keasmom (@Keasmom) March 7, 2017

@realDonaldTrump New "Trumpcare" amounts to lipstick on Obamacare pig! Repeal! No re-elections for Republican Whig party. 1 term for you — Joanne Shockey (@JoanneShockey) March 7, 2017

6) Those who think he’s just out to help the rich Just check out his tax plans.

@realDonaldTrump @MayorBowser GOLDMAN SACHS CABINET???That is not what I voted for. You are now part of the swamp — Remmert Kokmeyer (@nld1960) March 14, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @exxonmobil wish I hadn't voted for you now that you jumped in the swamp. — CBunny (@backyardunicorn) March 7, 2017

7) Those who wish he would just stop tweeting Again, we refer you to the President’s Twitter feed.

@POTUS you talk more on twitter than a 16 yo HS girl. tell me again why i voted for you? you have done nothing but talk, how about action — HPS (@hstor13) March 16, 2017

@POTUS why did i vote for you... we're all going to die because you dont know how to stfu & stay off twitter. You're worse than me😕 — Haley♡Robin (@HMRTS22) March 4, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I voted for you but am embarrassed daily by your uninformed and unintelligent posts! Conspiracies&lies — Becca K (@TXReba181) March 8, 2017

8) Those angry he hasn’t locked Hilary Clinton up During the election campaign “LOCK HER UP!” became a familiar refrain at Trump rallies. But within days of winning Trump had already reneged on his promise.

@realDonaldTrump Too bad you don't have any good lawyers or you would put Obama and Hillary BOTH in jail. I'm starting to regret my vote 4 U — Albert Reichenbach (@afr52) March 5, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Why are you not going after Hillary? I gave money and voted for you -- very disappointed that you let crooked Hillary off — James McIntosh (@BigDuckhunter) February 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump MR.President if u don't lock Hillary up it will look like your corrupted BIG MISTAKE & I'll want 2 change my Vote cuz~u`did — Uncle Bob (@ilskinny) November 22, 2016

9) Those who thought he would let states decide marijuana laws In October 2015 Trump said: “In terms of marijuana and legalisation, I think that should be a state issue, state-by-state.” In February 2017 Sean Spicer said: “There is still a federal law that we need to abide by when it comes to recreational marijuana and drugs of that nature.”

@realDonaldTrump i voted for you you said you would leagalize weed and fix obama care still stole my income tax keep your word — scott reel (@scottreel63) February 24, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I voted for you despite my pot smoking mother's advice don't put her in jail over smoking pot she 60 something years old — Aimee lovett (@Aimeeyoda) February 24, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I VOTED FOR YOU LIKE MANY BELIEVING YOU RESPECT STATE RIGHTS..YOU LIED..LIKE HILARY. SO SAD..RESPECT CANNIBUS VOTERS — Erin (@Erin37407454) February 24, 2017

10) Those who just thought things would change

@realDonaldTrump I voted for you. I hoped you really would change America but instead you made it all about yourself! — Barbara Holcombe (@BarbaraHolcombe) March 5, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I can't believe I voted for this narcissistic buffoon, hopefully we'll get change in an uprising / revolt soon. — Arlequin (@Arlequin_Crypto) February 6, 2017