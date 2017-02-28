Donald Trump's Call For Millions To Rally Across US Fails Spectacularly

Rallies across the US were held on Monday after President Donald Trump called on the “millions of people who voted to make America great again” to hold demonstrations, which he predicted “would be the biggest of them all.”

Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!

The mogul’s event attracted far smaller crowds than his predecessor , Barack Obama’s did, then his team vastly exaggerated crowd numbers saying it was the “largest ever”.

But pictures of the turnouts were reminiscent of Trump’s inauguration embarrassment.

The response to Trump’s call to action on Saturday was somewhat predictable, with his links to Russia’s hacking scandal quickly surfacing.

Okay, @realDonaldTrump , but it'll be a logistical nightmare to get all those Russian trolls here on the same day. https://t.co/r43jXepIjb

But if pictures of the events circulating on social media are anything to go by, the only real concern Trump had was getting anyone to attend at all.

In Atlanta, about 250 people gathered to sing and chant in support of the president, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

In Brea, California, Reuters estimated about 60 people turned up and chanted, “Build the wall!” and “God bless America! God bless Donald Trump!”