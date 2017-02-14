While the world focused on how Justin Trudeau would deal with The Donald’s handshake, one lesser noticed detail was briefly exposed by a rogue gust of wind.

As the two world leaders met at the White House on Monday, Trump turned to enter his new residence with the Canadian PM in tow.

And, for a brief split-second, that legendary, perfectly coiffured mane of wispiness was shoved to one side to reveal a demarcation the likes of which has not been seen since North and South Korea were established.

Watch closely at around 10 seconds in to the clip above.

Missed it? Here it is again.