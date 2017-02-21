Norway is the latest country to pledge to help cover shortfalls left by Donald Trump’s global gag order.

Surrounded by men in the Oval Office, the billionaire businessman signed an executive order in January which banned US-funded groups worldwide from providing information on abortion.

Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg was cited on Monday by Reuters as saying: “The government is increasing its support for family planning and safe abortion by 85 million Norwegian crowns (£8 million) compared with 2016.