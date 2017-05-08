David Moir / Reuters Donald Trump is seen above enjoying a round in Scotland in 2012

“And when I first met him, I asked him … you know, this is the journalist in me … I said, ‘What are you using to pay for these courses?’ And he just sort of tossed off that he had access to $100m.” With his interest piqued, Dodson pursued the matter with Eric. He added: “So when I got in the cart with Eric, as we were setting off [to play], I said, ‘Eric, who’s funding? “I know no banks – because of the recession, the great recession – have touched a golf course. You know, no one’s funding any kind of golf construction. It’s dead in the water the last four or five years. “And this is what he said. He said, ‘Well, we don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.’ I said, ‘Really?’ And he said, ‘Oh, yeah. We’ve got some guys that really, really love golf, and they’re really invested in our programs. We just go there all the time.’ “Now that was three years ago, so it was pretty interesting.” Trump has repeatedly and categorically denied any links to Russia, a country that stands accused of interfering in the US Presidential election to his benefit. US intelligence agencies concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered hacking of Democratic political groups to discredit Hillary Clinton.

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Whether or not Trump or his associates knowingly colluded in this is currently the subject of an FBI investigation as well as Congressional committee hearings. The President has gone to great lengths to insist the accusations are simply a ploy to distract from Clinton’s defeat and the leaking of information to the press by intelligence agencies.

Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

It is the same Fake News Media that said there is "no path to victory for Trump" that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

He even went so far as to accuse Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower and accusing China of the cyber attacks.

When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

But previous comments by the Trumps along with the President’s repeated refusals to disclose his tax returns have meant suspicions of a link between him and Russia have not gone away, much to his chagrin.

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

In 2013 Trump discussed a meeting with Russian developer Aras Agalarov on what would have been his first project in Russia, a new hotel. He said: “The Russian market is attracted to me. I have a great relationship with many Russians, and almost all of the oligarchs were in the room.” Eric has also previously had a keen interest in developing property in Russia. Speaking at a conference in 2008, he said: “The emerging world in general attributes such brand premium to real estate that we are looking all over the place, primarily Russia. “And in terms of high-end product influx into the US, Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets; say in Dubai, and certainly with our project in SoHo and anywhere in New York. “We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.” Allegations of links between Trump and Russia reached fever-pitch in January with the publishing of a dossier compiled in part by a former British spy, detailing compromising personal and financial information allegedly held by Russia

So incensed was Trump that he went FULL CAPS LOCK on Twitter.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017