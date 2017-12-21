Donald Trump's Jerusalem Decision Rejected By The UN

More than 100 countries defied President Donald Trump on Thursday and voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to withdraw its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favor.

His warning did appear to have some impact with nine countries voting against the resolution and 35 abstaining, Reuters reported. A total of 128 countries voted for the resolution.

The US said on Thursday that it was being “singled out for attack” over its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and again threatened to cut off aid to countries that try to vote against that decision at the UN General Assembly.

The US President had first made the threat on Wednesday.

“The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation,” US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said at the General Assembly ahead of Thursday’s vote.

“We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world’s largest contribution to the United Nations, and so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit,” she told the 193-member General Assembly ahead of the vote.