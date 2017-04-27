Dorothy Perkins Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy Over #LoveDP Hashtag

Oh, social media: It brings the good, the bad and the downright hilarious.
Fashion retailer Dorothy Perkins’ latest #LoveDP hashtag mishap has sent the internet into a frenzy, due to a cheeky double entendre.
It appears the brand was unaware of the sexual implications behind the abbreviation DP, but of course, Twitter users were there to... fill them in, on the alternative meaning: double penetration.
The brand shared several posts on Instagram using the hashtag, such as:
“To all the queens out there #WednesdayWisdom #LoveDP.”
And in another unfortunately inappropriate use of the hashtag they captioned a snap:
“Like mother, like daughter... #LoveDP.”
As expected people took to Twitter to tease the British brand in a series of hilarious tweets:
It’s not the first time the fashion retailer has made a social media mistake either.
In June last year the brand released a scheduled tweet using the hashtag #FridayFeeling on the day Brexit was announced. It was swiftly deleted but people were not pleased and quickly roasted them on Twitter.