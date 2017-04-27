Dorothy Perkins Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy Over #LoveDP Hashtag

Oh, social media: It brings the good, the bad and the downright hilarious.

Fashion retailer Dorothy Perkins’ latest #LoveDP hashtag mishap has sent the internet into a frenzy, due to a cheeky double entendre.

It appears the brand was unaware of the sexual implications behind the abbreviation DP, but of course, Twitter users were there to... fill them in, on the alternative meaning: double penetration.

The brand shared several posts on Instagram using the hashtag, such as:

“To all the queens out there #WednesdayWisdom #LoveDP.”