Katie Piper Helps Launch Disney Campaign To Teach Girls They Are So Much More Than Just Princesses

Disney has launched a new campaign, with the help of Katie Piper, to encourage children to dream big and have aspirations beyond being the princesses that they see in their favourite films. The ‘Dream Big Princess’ program has been running since 2016 but the newest component has seen the company ask 19 female photographers, including National Geographic, Pulitzer and Commonwealth Photographer Of The Year prize winners, to create a series of inspiring photographs of incredible girls.

Disney spokesperson Jimmy Pitaro said: “We asked some of the most accomplished female photographers to help tell the stories of inspiring women and girls from around the world—and the results are incredible.” The images, from 15 countries, celebrate individual stories of young women including the youngest ever speaker at the UN, a gold-medal-winning Chinese paralympian and the founder of the first female cycling team in Afghanistan. As well as a teenage author of a STEM coding book for kids, and a young surf champion from Brazil.

Not only do the pictures look pretty impressive, but Disney wanted it to make a “tangible difference” and so they have collaborated with the United Nations Foundation’s adolescent girl campaign, Girl Up to raise money. Melissa Kilby, Director of Girl Up, said: “Girl Up envisions a world where every girl can reach her full potential and be an advocate within her community for positive change and empowerment.”

“The #DreamBigPrincess campaign is perfectly aligned with our goals and we’re excited to partner with Disney and this incredible group of women to spotlight what it means to dream big around the world,” said Kilby. And this isn’t just something to show your daughter, you can also take part and make a difference, as between 15th August and 11 October, Disney will donate one dollar for any public post of a photo using the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess. When Katie Piper shared the campaign with her fans yesterday she was able to raise $10,000 with her post alone, according to Disney.

