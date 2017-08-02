Drug deaths have hit a record high in part because a “Trainspotting Generation” of older heroin users are dying after years of addiction, experts have said.

Deaths from heroin, cocaine and MDMA have all more than doubled since 2012 in England and Wales, Government figures published on Wednesday revealed, with fatalities from each drug at the highest ever recorded level.

It is the fourth year in a row deaths have risen. The figures prompted experts to condemn the Government’s Drugs Strategy, the latest version of which was condemned as “business as usual” last month for emphasising the need to get people off drugs altogether.

The 40 to 49 age group overtook those aged 30 to 39 as the group with the most drug deaths, the Office of National Statistics said.