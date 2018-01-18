Duchess Of Cambridge To Launch Mental Health Support Programme In Schools

The Duchess of Cambridge will be continuing her work of boosting mental health in young people by launching a new school programme.

She will visit Roe Green Junior School, in Brent, on Tuesday 23 January, to launch the programme with pupils and teachers, and take part in a lesson designed to help support a child’s mental health and wellbeing.

Kate will then make a speech to guests and campaigners, in which the details of the project will be unveiled.

Coordinated and financed by The Royal Foundation, the mental health project has been developed by the youth-focussed charity partners of Heads Together; the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Place2Be and Young Minds.