Duchess Of Cambridge To Launch Mental Health Support Programme In Schools

The Duchess of Cambridge will be continuing her work of boosting mental health in young people by launching a new school programme.
She will visit Roe Green Junior School, in Brent, on Tuesday 23 January, to launch the programme with pupils and teachers, and take part in a lesson designed to help support a child’s mental health and wellbeing.
Kate will then make a speech to guests and campaigners, in which the details of the project will be unveiled.
Coordinated and financed by The Royal Foundation, the mental health project has been developed by the youth-focussed charity partners of Heads Together; the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Place2Be and Young Minds.
NAHT, the school leaders’ association, has been engaged in developing the initiative with guidance from Centre for Mental Health.
The launch event will also be attended by the Minister for Schools, Nick Gibb, and will include speeches from Simon Marshall (Director of Educational Services at Together for Children Sunderland) and Julie Greer, a head teacher at Cherbourg Primary School, which is taking part in the pilot of the project.
The project is part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry’s Heads Together campaign.
For the Duchess, supporting young people is a key focus of her work at The Royal Foundation.