Duchess Of Cambridge Says She Is Still Getting Used To Leaving Prince George At The School Gates

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she is still getting used to not having Prince George at home now he has started primary school.

“As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that It takes a whole community to help raise a child,” she said.

The Duchess was speaking at the Place2Be school leaders forum on Wednesday 8 November, as she kicked off a discussion on how schools can provide practical support to children, young people and their families.

“Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents – we’re all in this together,” she continued. “We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive.”