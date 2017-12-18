The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a new family photo that will feature on their Christmas card this year.
The photograph shows the royal couple with their two children at Kensington Palace. It was taken earlier this year by Chris Jackson, Getty Images royal photographer.
Prince George is wearing a light blue shirt with navy shorts, while Princess Charlotte is wearing a floral blue dress with navy blue shoes.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” Kensington Palace tweeted on 18 December.
“The image features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”
This will be the family’s last Christmas card photo as a family of four, as the Duchess is expecting her third child in April 2018.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also released their Christmas card today [18 December].
“The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand at Highgrove in July during the private 70th Birthday party of The Duchess of Cornwall,” Clarence House Twitter confirmed.