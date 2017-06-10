LATEST: Theresa May Mocked Mercilessly For ‘Omnishambles’ After DUP Deal Statement ‘Issued In Error’

Theresa May has struck a confidence and supply deal with the the Democratic Unionist Party in an attempt to secure her position as prime minister and keep the Conservative Party in power.

The agreement stops short of a full coalition after several Tory MPs expressed concerns about the DUP’s stance on social issues such as gay rights and abortion.

May has been forced to seek the help of a minor party in order to remain in power after she fell short of the 326 needs to form a majority government. The DUP has 10 MPs and their support gets the Conservatives over the line.

A confidence and supply deal means the DUP will pledge to back the Tories on key votes such as the Queen’s Speech, due on June 19, and the Budget.

No.10 said in a statement this evening: “We welcome this commitment, which can provide the stability and certainty the whole country requires as we embark on Brexit and beyond.”

Jeremy Corbyn told the Mirror that he has not given up trying to form a government himself. “I can still be prime minister. This is still on,” he said.

May spent much of the campaign warning a vote for Corbyn was a vote for a “coalition of chaos” with Labour governing alongside the SNP and the Lib Dems.

However it is the prime minister herself who now finds herself reliant on a minor socially conservative party from Northern Ireland to let her govern. Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson said it was “grubby deal for a coalition of chaos”.

The narrow majority secured by the deal means parliamentary votes will be on a knife edge as the prime minister can not afford for even a handful of her own Tory MPs to oppose her.