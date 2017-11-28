The 'Elf On The Shelf' Charts That Make This Christmas Tradition Easier For Parents

If you’ve committed yourself to doing Elf on the Shelf throughout December for your kids this year, these charts could be exactly what you need.
Coming up with 25 ideas for where the elf can be positioned isn’t exactly easy, what with everything else you need to do during the festive period.
Thankfully an art group - ARTventurers Newcastle and Gateshead - has shared a handy calendar chaet to give you an idea for each day of the month.
Nothing like being organised...
“If you’re doing Elf on the Shelf this year then you NEED our ARTventurers elf planning calendar in your life in December,” they captioned the chart on Facebook.
Since the chart was posted on 22 November, it has had more than 1,000 shares and hundreds of comments from parents whose “lives have been saved”.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” one person wrote. “One less thing to think about.”
Another commented: “I’m dreading thinking of ideas again, this might have saved me.”
Since ARTventurers shared their chart, another parenting site, Bounty Club, has caught on and shared their own versions of an Elf on the Shelf chart.
The more ideas, the better, hey?