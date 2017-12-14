Parents are being warned about where they place their Elf On the Shelf after one got burned through its back.

The Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted the warning on 12 December as a reminder to keep all elves - and decorations - away from the heat.

“Close one for this # ElfOnAShelf after she ended up on a lamp,” they wrote alongside the photo of the elf.

“The householder had done the right thing and purchased one with a CE mark. The elf resisted heat for 40 minutes.”