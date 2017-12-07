A mum, who woke up to the sound of her seven-year-old daughter screaming due to her Elf on the Shelf sustaining an injury, knew there was one thing she had to do.

Take the elf to hospital.

Mum Jenn Thelen, from the US, said her daughter Aubrie was distraught when their dog, Zoey, attacked the elf and ripped his arm off.

As a nurse manager for the emergency department at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Thelen was able to reassure Aubrie that the elf could go in for surgery to be “fixed”.