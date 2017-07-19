Tory Minister Tobias Ellwood Goes Off-Script And Blames Brexit For Drop In EU Students

Tory minister Tobias Ellwood has “let the cat out of the bag” by saying the drop in EU students coming to the UK could be linked to Brexit.

Theresa May’s Defence Minister said “uncertainty” over how Britain would exit from the EU bloc was putting off students from Europe during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Neil.

Applications from EU students fell from 51,850 in 2016 to 49,250 this year.

And when Ellwood was challenged over the figures, he told the Daily Politics Show: “I think the reason why they’ve dropped down is actually to do with the uncertainty with our position on Brexit.”

When pressed again, he added that MPs were worried about the issue, saying: “There is a concern with the number of overseas students coming here that have been, perhaps, concerned about where things are with Brexit.”