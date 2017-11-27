Labour politician Emma Dent Coad has come under fire after sharing a “shameful” and “disgraceful” tweet slamming Theresa May’s appearance.

The Kensington MP was accused of bullying over the post, which appeared to use a quote from Roald Dahl’s children’s book ‘The Twits’ to call the Prime Minister “ugly”.

Under a photo of May, the original message read: “If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face.

“And when that person has ugly thoughts every day, every week, every year, the face gets uglier and uglier until you can hardly look at it.”