Amber Rudd To Be Hauled Before MPs After Home Office Wrongly Threatens To Deport EU Nationals

Home Secretary Amber Rudd will be dragged before MPs to explain why EU nationals were sent letters incorrectly threatening them with deportation.

The error came to light after a Finnish academic who has lived in the UK with her British husband for most of the last ten years posted on Facebook that she was told she had a month to leave the country or face being booted out.

Eva Johanna Holmberg said whole episode had aged her “at least 5 years” in less than a week, and she is now “even less likely to trust” the Government over its claims to protect the rights of EU nationals.

The Home Office apologised, but admitted to the Guardian around 100 or so letters had been sent out.

“A limited number of letters were issued in error and we have been urgently looking into why this happened,” a spokesperson said, adding: “We are contacting everyone who received this letter to clarify that they can disregard it.

“We are absolutely clear that the rights of EU nationals living in the UK remain unchanged.”