The Tories have chosen Trudy Harrison as their candidate for the Copeland by-election in Cumbria while Jack Brereton will contest the Stoke-On-Trent Central seat for the same party, The Huffington Post UK understands.

Harrison, a mother of four, runs community projects in Cumbria, while Brereton is a 25-year-old Tory councillor in Stoke-on-Trent.

He became one of the party’s youngest councillors when he was elected at the age of 19 in 2011.

The key by-elections are both set for February 23, after Copeland MP Jamie Reed and Stoke-on-Trent Central MP Tristram Hunt formally resigned their seats on Monday.

Reed is leaving his post to take up a nuclear industry job in Sellafield, while Hunt is quitting to become the new Director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.