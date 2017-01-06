The Expectation Vs. Reality Of Going To The Gym

So we’ve taken the first step and joined a gym, but now we actually have to go and do some exercise because life is cruel and demanding.

But no matter, because by this time next week we’ll look great in a bikini, so it will all be worth it. Right...?

Here are 10 things that fall slightly short of our expectations when it comes to working out.

1. Expectation: You’ll jump out of bed and jog to the gym as an enjoyable warm up.

Reality: You miss 90% of your classes because you’re hungover.

2. Expectation: You’ll look like a Victoria’s Secrets model after one week of exercise.

Reality: Nope, still fat.

3. Expectation: You’ll own a whole wardrobe of lycra that makes you feel a million dollars on the treadmill.

Reality: You have one pair of leggings that you always forget to wash between sessions.

4. Expectation: You’ll have a whole posse of workout buddies to gossip with.

Reality: You get trapped by the naked pensioner in the changing rooms.

5. Expectation: You’ll learn how to use all the machines and use them with confidence.

Reality: You lurk in the corner trying to subtly watch the person before you.

6. Expectation: You’ll become someone who can fit a quick PT session in their lunch break.

Reality: You hide in Pret and hope no one notices you aren’t sweaty when you return.

7. Expectation: You’ll have a really good looking personal trainer who you get to flirt with for hours on end.

Reality: You wish.

8. Expectation: You’ll become a natural runner, someone who loves jogging.

Reality: You feel physically sick at the thought of a speed above walking pace.

9. Expectation: You’ll have impressed colleagues commenting on your pert buns.

Reality: They ask about the limp you’ve developed.

10. Expectation: You’ll grab a green juice at a smoothie bar after your work out.

Reality: You eat a whole tube of Jaffa cakes, because you’ve earned it.

But keep up the good work, you’ll get there in the end.