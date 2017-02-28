With just days to go until Fearne Cotton holds her pop-up shop as part of ‘Fearne On Fashion’, here’s everything you need to know including date, timings and terms and conditions.

As a culmination of everything Fearne has learnt during her #FearneOnFashion series for The Huffington Post UK Style, she is holding a charity pop-up shop in central London, which will be filmed for the final episode.

There will be clothes on sale, which have been kindly donated by designers and fashionistas featured in the series, including Matthew Williamson, House of Holland, William Vintage and Mary’s Living and Giving and of course Fearne herself.

We only have single items of each design, and the collection is limited, so the shopping experience is very much like coming to a vintage store (although some of the pieces are new and have never been worn). Please bear in mind items will not be available in every size but they will be one-off pieces so you can really get something unique.

Where is it?