With just days to go until Fearne Cotton holds her pop-up shop as part of ‘Fearne On Fashion’, here’s everything you need to know including date, timings and terms and conditions.
What is the ‘Fearne On Fashion’ pop-up shop?
As a culmination of everything Fearne has learnt during her #FearneOnFashion series for The Huffington Post UK Style, she is holding a charity pop-up shop in central London, which will be filmed for the final episode.
There will be clothes on sale, which have been kindly donated by designers and fashionistas featured in the series, including Matthew Williamson, House of Holland, William Vintage and Mary’s Living and Giving and of course Fearne herself.
We only have single items of each design, and the collection is limited, so the shopping experience is very much like coming to a vintage store (although some of the pieces are new and have never been worn). Please bear in mind items will not be available in every size but they will be one-off pieces so you can really get something unique.
Where is it?
The pop-up shop will be held at River Island Style Studio, Marble Arch Park House, 473 Oxford Street, Mayfair, London W1C 2AU. See the map below for more details.
When is it?
Friday 3 March. Doors will open at 2pm and the shop will close at 4.30pm. Space is limited so please be aware it will be first come first served.
How can I attend?
Anyone can come along within the opening hours but please be aware we are expecting a high number of visitors and everything will be sold on a first come, first served basis. So come early to avoid disappointment, grab your favourite piece and potentially meet Fearne. Click on the Facebook event for more information.
What items of Fearne’s clothing will be on sale?
Fearne has already been sharing some of the items that will be on sale on her Instagram page. Scroll through the post below and follow Fearne for more sneak-peeks. Her own donations include Mulberry, Charlotte Olympia and Isabel Marant. There will also be items on sale donated by designers featured in the series including Matthew Williamson, House of Holland And William Vintage. Remember it’s first come, first served.
Where will the money from the ‘Fearne On Fashion’ pop-up go?
All funds raised will be donated to Save The Children UK.
Will Fearne be there?
Yes, Fearne will be there filming the final episode of ‘Fearne On Fashion’ and on hand to help you find the perfect outfit! Catch up with previous episodes here.
What else do I need to know?
IMPORTANT: The pop-up shop is being filmed for the final episode of HuffPost UK Style’s ‘Fearne on Fashion’
Any other questions?
Post them on the Facebook event and we will endeavour to get back to you asap.
See you there!