Rihanna Has A Favourite Fenty Beauty Product And Of Course Bloggers Are All Over It

Rihanna has opened up about her love of makeup and the inspiration behind the launch of Fenty beauty.

In an interview on 6 October, Queen RiRi shouted out her favourite product from her eponymous cosmetics brand.

“I love the Killawatt highlighter,” she told InStyle. “Because you can use it in so many ways. I put it on my eyes, cheeks and body.

“It goes on smooth, and the texture is superfine, almost like liquid—plus it’s extremely high-shine. There’s a ton of different colours.”