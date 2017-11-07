All Sections
    Rihanna Has A Favourite Fenty Beauty Product And Of Course Bloggers Are All Over It

    Get that Fenty glow 💅🏾

    07/11/2017 11:47 GMT

    Rihanna has opened up about her love of makeup and the inspiration behind the launch of Fenty beauty. 

    In an interview on 6 October, Queen RiRi shouted out her favourite product from her eponymous cosmetics brand. 

    “I love the Killawatt highlighter,” she told InStyle. “Because you can use it in so many ways. I put it on my eyes, cheeks and body.

    “It goes on smooth, and the texture is superfine, almost like liquid—plus it’s extremely high-shine. There’s a ton of different colours.”

    Rune Hellestad - Corbis via Getty Images

    Rihanna's interest in makeup was peaked at an early age, when her mother worked at a cosmetics counter. 

    And that passion has paid off as, since its launch in September, Fenty has garnered rave reviews from industry insiders. 

    Take a look at some of our favourites using the Killawatt highlighter. 

