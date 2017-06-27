Fitness Blogger Posts Photos Of Stomach Fat Because 'It's Cool To Be Real'

Fitness blogger Fenella Scarlett McCall has zero time for photoshopped images and wants to inspire other women to feel body confident.

She recently posted a side by side photo showing her flat stomach when she stands up compared to her stomach when she leans forward, joking, “now you see it, now you don’t”.

“Just felt like posting one of these for no other reason then #itscooltobereal,” she said.

“You know what’s attractive? Real, down to earth people. People who have a heart and who use it for love and compassion. People who are unapologetic about their beautiful imperfections. People who are authentic, vulnerable and honest. I love that shit.”

The 31-year-old added that she finds it hard to “connect with fake people”.

“I just feel uncomfortable about myself when in their company,” she said.

“What I can connect with is real, raw vulnerability. I want to spend less time worrying about pointless details and focus on the bigger picture.”

In another recent post, she told her 100,000 followers she’s slowly but surely learning to love her own body.

“I may have a bit of extra weight around the tummy, but I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been - physically and mentally,” she said.

“My time isn’t taken up by ruminating on ‘what I look like or what I SHOULD be’. It’s more concerned with making the right choice for me as a whole - mentally, physically and emotionally - which I downright know, has nothing to do with looking a certain way.”

McCall’s posts have received thousands of likes, with dozens of people thanking her for improving their own body confidence.

“Love this so so much. Feeling a lot more positive today, thank you,” one user said.

Another added: “Love this! I just had a baby and I lost all my weight and my belly went back to being flat, but it’s not toned anymore. I love that you’re so free in this picture, it makes me realise there is no such thing as perfect people, only real people. We are all human.”

Ms McCall, we think you’re fabulous.

