“I have also personally met users who have used OLIO to supplement their diet in times of crisis. One mother wasn’t able to get a referral to a food bank, so she used the app to pick up staple items to feed herself and her young daughter.”

Viktorija Hazāne found herself struggling for money after suffering problems with being paid and disputes with a former employer.

She told HuffPost UK: “I quickly found a new job but until I waited to get paid I had to get the overdraft from my bank to cover travel, bills etc. There was no

money left for food. Not enough to eat three meals a day for sure.

“I have never used food banks, I don’t know how they work and I think they are for people in much more need than I am. Also, I have very little time to search for them as I work long hours at my job and on my days of I get an occasional temp work.

“I discovered OLIO when looking for ways I could better my recycling as I started rinsing and collecting some of the packaging that my food came in. I generally like the idea of local people exchanging things without money being involved. Everything these days comes down to money, especially in London. Not in Olio.

“OLIO people provided me with bread and a few vegan meals those days I had literally nothing to eat. Dried beans were a real life saver as I had three packs that lasted a while. From the bread that became too dry I made breadcrumbs to make burgers from the beans I still had. I’m still struggling with money and keep a lookout for free food on Olio, so I don’t have to decide whether to have food or take a bus to work.”