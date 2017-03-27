Fox News has been ridiculed after deciding a world leader doing his job in his place of work is worthy of its own “alert”.

News Alert: @POTUS spending weekend working at the White House. pic.twitter.com/kAtZVQE2Mr — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2017

BREAKING NEWS. President does his job at his taxpayer provided place of work. https://t.co/IgJy3pltdb — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) March 26, 2017

President Trump is again at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, per pool. It is his 13th golf course trip since taking office 9 weeks ago. — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 26, 2017

He was at his golf course earlier today. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2KSGl8qddr — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 26, 2017

According to pool reports, Trump was at the Virginia golf club on Saturday for meetings and then travelled there again on Sunday for about an hour. Many were quick to pounce on Fox News with some even accusing the network of “propaganda”and “fake news”.

1.) This is not newsworthy.

2.) This is flatly false.

3.) This is what propaganda looks like. https://t.co/M2Hn8x1dcp — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 26, 2017

Multiple photos show Trump golfing this weekend. Good thing gas is so cheap since @FoxNews lights so much of it. https://t.co/UuIFncoPEd — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 27, 2017

@FoxNews @POTUS Then why was he at his golf course in Virginia with cleats and golf gloves yet again? #FakeNewsAlert pic.twitter.com/IUIHxx5sUH — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) March 26, 2017

Whilst everyone is entitled a couple of days off at the weekend being President of the United States isn’t exactly your standard 9-5 - North Korea doesn’t wait until Monday morning to test its ballistic missiles. The Trump administration has been notoriously cagey about the President’s golfing habits with some trips only becoming public knowledge from social media posts.

Rory McIlroy played 18 holes with @realDonaldTrump this weekend at Trump International https://t.co/kfVBvZHJNY pic.twitter.com/1s6onRK0g7 — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) February 20, 2017

The now-regular excursions do not sit well with the regular criticism Trump fired at President Obama for playing the sport.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, has previously defended his boss, saying: “On a couple of occasions he’s actually conducted meetings there, he’s actually had phone calls, so just because he heads there doesn’t mean that that’s what’s happening.”