Kid's Spelling Mistake Accidentally Reveals NSFW Fact About Their Mum

Kids have a habit of revealing a bit too much about their home life when they’re at school (no, the teacher didn’t need to know about mum’s love of vodka).
One mum discovered this fact when she was shown her child’s ‘All About My Mum’ assignment, which included a rather eyebrow-raising answer to a question about what mum loves to eat.
The teacher must have struggled to hold back the giggles when asking the kid for clarification about what ‘penus’ means.
