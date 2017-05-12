All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    12/05/2017 11:25 BST | Updated 12/05/2017 11:31 BST

    Kid's Spelling Mistake Accidentally Reveals NSFW Fact About Their Mum

    My mum loves to eat...

    Kids have a habit of revealing a bit too much about their home life when they’re at school (no, the teacher didn’t need to know about mum’s love of vodka).

    One mum discovered this fact when she was shown her child’s ‘All About My Mum’ assignment, which included a rather eyebrow-raising answer to a question about what mum loves to eat. 

    View post on imgur.com

    The teacher must have struggled to hold back the giggles when asking the kid for clarification about what ‘penus’ means.

    SEE ALSO

    Also on HuffPost
    Funny exam answers on Reddit
    MORE:parentsFamilyChildrenfamily timemumsschoolfunny kidsBack To Schoolcomedyfunny notes

    Conversations