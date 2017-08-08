A group of hackers who uploaded the script of a previously unseen Game of Thrones episode are now demanding a ransom payment from HBO.

The hackers claim to have stolen over 1.5TB worth of data from the entertainment company including actual episodes of the TV shows Ballers and Room 104.

Most notably though the hackers claim to have scripts from the new series of Game of Thrones revealing major plot developments before the episodes have actually aired on TV.