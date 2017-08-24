All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STUDENTS
    24/08/2017 09:25 BST

    GCSE Results Day 2017: A Round Up Of Twitter's Most Hilarious Advice For GCSE Students

    'I got an E in GCSE dance but that doesn't stop me after 4 vodkas.'

    GCSE results day is undoubtedly a stressful time. Whether you’re worrying about the new grading system, or how you’re going to explain that D in physics to your parents, nerves are pretty high. 

    But saviour that it is, Twitter has come to the rescue with some hilarious (and highly dubious) pieces for advice for students who perhaps didn’t do as well as they were hoping. 

    Breakfast show presenter Emma Louise Jones tweeted: “For anyone worrying about their GCSE results... I got an ‘E’ in GCSE dance, but that doesn’t stop me after four vodkas on a Saturday night”. 

    And Jones wasn’t the only one - dozens of others also offered ‘sage’ advice to any stressed out 16-year-olds: 

    MORE:Twitterchannel 4gcse results

    Conversations