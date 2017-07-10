A gender-neutral parent has opened up about raising their baby as neither a girl or a boy.

Kori Doty, from Canada, was speaking via video link on ‘Good Morning Britain’ after it was revealed their child - eight-month-old Searyl - has not been issued with a birth certificate as officials require that a baby’s sex must be noted on the document.

Doty, who identifies as non-binary, said she will let her child choose the sex they identify with when they are four or five years old.

When asked by Susanna Reid how baby Searyl can be gender neutral as they had genitals which were either male or female, Doty said: “Searyl’s private parts are private, whether they conform to the biological standard or not, like you said it’s not actually about the definition and gender identity which will develop later in life.”