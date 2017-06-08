100 Years Of Suffrage: 10 Empowering Photos Of Women At Polling Stations Through The Ages

It’s 100 years since the first women were granted the right to vote in the UK, and boy, what a long way we’ve come.

The Representation of the People Act, which was passed on 6 February 1918, only gave women over the age of 30 and “of property” the right to vote, but it did pave the way for change.

Thanks to the persistent efforts of suffragettes such as Millicent Fawcett and Emmeline Pankhurst, all women over the age of 21 were granted the right to vote in 1928. We wonder if they could have imagined that a century on from the landmark bill, the UK would have a female prime minister.

We still have a long way to go until women are giving equal footing in politics, with men currently outnumbering women in parliament 2:1.

But to mark 100 years of undeniable progress, here are 10 photos of women at polling stations through the ages that are guaranteed to leave you feeling empowered.